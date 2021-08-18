'Tanesha' dives into generations of Black upbringing

Charlottesville Players Guild is letting five characters lead a closer examination of the pain experienced by generations of Black men — and the Black women who have witnessed and borne it.
“Tanesha” follows a young Black woman home to her family after she witnesses the killing of an unarmed Black man by police officers and shares her experiences with her father and grandfather, whose life experiences as Black men coming of age in different sociopolitical climates influenced contrasting opinions about how the tragedy should be handled.
Playwright David Vaughn Straughn said he hopes that audience members will come away from “Tanesha,” which premieres Thursday at Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, with the realization that “we are not a monolith.”
The fourth play by a Black playwright to be presented in Charlottesville Players Guild’s 2021 AMPLIFY season, “Tamesha” offers food not only for thought, but for action and change.
“I hope people will go out of the theater thinking about how the police affect people of color,” and about how killings, arrests and violence involving police and people of color are depicted in media coverage, he said. “What is the right way to go about achieving justice? And how long do we wait?” Straughn said. “If there’s one thing August 12 taught us, white supremacy not only harms people of color, but people not of color.”
The play offers important perspective for whites and others who cling to the idea that “I don’t have a dog in this fight,” Straughn said. Expecting all Black people to have exactly the same opinions about events, believing that police killings of Black citizens affect only the Black community, and not acknowledging the work that individuals need to contribute to the process of social and institutional change can help perpetuate the hold of white supremacy on culture.
Listening to different voices within the Black community can help create a fuller picture of the damage that white supremacy has done and its impact on successive generations.
“It’s 2021, and it’s still here, whether people believe it or not,” the playwright said.
In “Tamesha,” responses to an up-to-the-minute crisis reflect generational differences and the need for the generations to listen to each other.
“Tanesha’s just a regular girl going about her regular life,” Straughn said. When she comes home with her harrowing news, her father has one perspective — and her grandfather quite another — on how she should respond.
“They converse and they argue, and you discover a lot about their family and their background, and all the pain this re-invites,” Straughn said. “Families do their very best to look out for each other, wanting the best for your child and doing the best you can to protect your child.”
Entertainment has as much a place as edification for audience members this weekend, he said.
“It has moments of levity and fun. I don’t want people to think it’s all heavy,” Straughn said. “Preservation is about love. The love in this household is real — the love you feel when you get home and slam your keys on the counter.”
Straughn also is known for his work as an actor. Whether he’s on stage, in front of the camera or writing lines for other voices to speak, Straughn hopes audience members will realize that, once the show is over and the lights go up, they can’t keep sitting still.
“I create with an intention if not to create change, at least to inspire it,” Straughn said. “My intention with every production is I want people to have an emotional roller coaster. I just want people to come out thinking.”
“Tanesha” can be seen at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. Tickets are $20. For information and tickets, go to jeffschoolheritagecenter.org.