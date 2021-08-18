'Tanesha' dives into generations of Black upbringing

The play offers important perspective for whites and others who cling to the idea that “I don’t have a dog in this fight,” Straughn said. Expecting all Black people to have exactly the same opinions about events, believing that police killings of Black citizens affect only the Black community, and not acknowledging the work that individuals need to contribute to the process of social and institutional change can help perpetuate the hold of white supremacy on culture.

Listening to different voices within the Black community can help create a fuller picture of the damage that white supremacy has done and its impact on successive generations.

“It’s 2021, and it’s still here, whether people believe it or not,” the playwright said.

In “Tamesha,” responses to an up-to-the-minute crisis reflect generational differences and the need for the generations to listen to each other.

“Tanesha’s just a regular girl going about her regular life,” Straughn said. When she comes home with her harrowing news, her father has one perspective — and her grandfather quite another — on how she should respond.