Syracuse surges past Virginia behind big second half

Syracuse had 39 shots on goal, to Virginia’s 23, and controlled faceoff draws 22-11 in the game.

Senior attack Ian Laviano scored three goals for Virginia (3-1, 0-1), which got two each from senior attack Charlie Bertrand, sophomore attack Payton Cormeri and freshman attack Connor Shellenberger.

Senior attack Matt Moore didn’t score, seeing his 29-game goal streak come to an end in the ACC opener for both clubs.

“They did a good job engaging him,” said Tiffany. “They were able to tie up his hands and not leave a defender on an island. They did a nice job there.”

Senior goalkeeper Alex Rode, who missed the past two games, returned to action Saturday and made big saves in the third quarter — including two on Dordevic — that helped keep UVa in the game. Rode finished with 18 saves.

“They took it to us today,” said Rode. “They were shooting well and getting a lot of shots. I was giving up a lot of rebounds, giving a lot of second opportunities.”

Things started in the traditional tight fashion between the two national powers.