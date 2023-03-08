In what's now downtown Charlottesville, the backyard of one of Albemarle County's earliest major buildings is producing hundreds of artifacts as archaeologists race against construction schedules to document the site of the Swan Tavern, which stood by Court Square from about 1773 to 1832.

They'd hoped to find the grave of the proprietor, John Jouett Sr., a man perhaps best known as the father of the young man whose midnight ride rivaled that of Paul Revere.

"We have not found Mr. Jouett," said Nick Bon-Harper, the senior archaeologist working the site. "We have some last areas to check out, but he does not appear to be where we've looked."

What has been found, Bon-Harper says, may be more important.

"We have found hundreds of features-- so many that we haven't figured out the patterning of them yet," said Bon-Harper whose company, Rivanna Archaeological Services, has also excavated sites at Monticello, Mount Vernon and Jamestown.

At Court Square, the archaeologists want to map out the tavern property before work begins on a mammoth new building to house the general district courts of both Albemarle and Charlottesville. It's a race against the clock, as construction sized at 58,850 square feet is slated to begin next month atop this historic site.

"The building and its basement will destroy it," said Bon-Harper, "so it would be nice to get some documentation of it before it goes away completely."

He said his team has likely found the outlines of the Tavern's stable, its kitchen, and its trash pile. That last item-- what archaeologists call a "midden"-- has already produced a trove of 18th century century ceramics including German stoneware white salt-glaze stoneware from the United Kingdom.

"Most ceramics at this point were coming from Europe," explains Bon-Harper of his Revolutionary-era finds.

The Swan Tavern's greatest moment of glory came in 1781 when the proprietor's son, Jack Jouett, spotted British cavalry marching this way and made a night-time equestrian dash from Louisa to Charlottesville on a brambly shortcut.

"He had just been in Charlottesville and knew that the legislature had been in Charlottesville, so that was the target," historian Rick Britton tells the Daily Progress.

Britton notes that the Albemarle courthouse of that era was not the brick neo-classical structure seen today but a smaller log structure.

"So the legislators probably met at the Swan," Britton said. "I found a reference that Jack's dad had sought recompense for damage to the tavern done by the legislators. That proves that they were meeting at the courthouse and the Swan."

So the Swan Tavern was part of American history. But that history may be both noble and ignoble, as many of tavern's customers were likely involved in slavery.

"During court days, people from all over would conduct business in Court Square," University of Virginia professor Jalane Schmidt said in a text to the Progress. "And some of that was making deals about human trafficking. Apparently, some those transactions took place outside Swan Tavern."

Bon-Harper says that he hopes the archaeology can illuminate all of this history and shed particularly light on the lives of the tavern's enslaved workers.

"It's a very unique site," said Bon-Harper. "To find this much intact archaeology in a city that's been here for 200 years is just remarkable."

An 1827 insurance document depicts the tavern as facing Jefferson Street, then part of the historic Three Notch'd Road, the era's major east-west thoroughfare. It was two stories high, 86 feet wide and only 20 feet deep.

Today, a similarly shallow brick structure home to a private social organization, the Redland Club, occupies the western half the tavern's footprint. A 1980s-era building annex slated for demolition occupies a piece of the property, but most of the tavern's yard spent the 20th and the first 22 years of the 21st century as an asphalt parking lot, whose recent removal made way for these excavations.

In 1808, according to one man's published recollections, a Swan Tavern barkeeper named Jack M'Coy was murdered and thrown in the well. Bon-Harper's team found the well, clearly marked as a compact circle of bricks.

"We would love to excavate it," said Bon-Harper, noting that he figures the dead man's body was promptly fished out of that potable water source.

"We're very excited by this site," said Bon-Harper. "You could spend a year out here excavating all these features."

However, the archaeologists don't have that kind of time.

The city has already handed over $6.4 million to the county for its portion of the new courts building, and the contractor, according to county spokesperson Abbey Stumpf, is slated to reveal total pricing on Friday.

Already, the archaeology team has chewed through a week of the two-week extension it was granted to sift the site. Enlisting the help of the city's historic preservation and design planner, Jeff Werner, they're hoping for more. So is Werner.

"We did not anticipate something this big," Werner told the Progress. "We live in a historic community, and people want to know where they're from and how they got here."

Just as the city is funding the investigation of gravesites of enslaved people at Pen Park, Werner says it would be "almost inexcusable" to build here without additional documentation.

"We have the opportunity here to lift the veil a little bit and take a look at this time machine," Werner said.

