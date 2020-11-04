Supervisors nix FOIA extension, deny homestay exception

“I purchased this property several years back with a goal to open up a [bed and breakfast], but it was not just to open up a business, it was to build a home for me to stay in, and invite special guests to come and stay with me,” he told the board.

The special exception request was deferred multiple times by Harris and his attorney. Initially, he had also asked to waive the owner occupancy requirement, but later removed that request.

County staff had recommended denial of the special exception because the increase in guestrooms from two to five “could result in additional traffic, noise and other outdoor activity on the property that would adversely impact the abutting properties in the surrounding neighborhood.”

If the board did approve the special exception, staff recommended conditions including that the homestay be limited to 10 occupants.

Supervisors who voted against the exception took issue with the number of rooms in the request.

"It has nothing to do with the applicant, the applicant's record in the area, or anything that the neighbors have said," Supervisor Liz Palmer said. "My decision is clearly on the intensity of the use here."