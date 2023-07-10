Rainfall has been steady the past few weeks, but the dry spring has negatively affected southern Shenandoah Valley crops such as corn.

The hope is that July will provide additional rainfall to help with crops.

“If we can keep getting some measurable rainfall spaced not too far apart, it will help tremendously,” said Doug Horn, crops and soils agent for the Virginia Cooperative Extension in Verona.

Horn said Augusta County is about 4.5 inches short of the typical yearly rainfall through end of June. This deficit exists despite the consistent rain of the past two weeks.

But typical of rain in the summer, some areas do not receive it.

The most obvious impact is on corn crops. Horn said corn planted later is experiencing wide variability in growth.

“You see plants 15 inches tall next to some plants that are 5 inches tall,” he said.

Horn said rainfall of about an inch a week is needed for corn to grow in a healthy manner. And even if the recent wet weather continues, Horn said this year’s corn yield has been hurt, and the only question is how much.

Meanwhile, the recent trend of warmer temperatures and higher humidity in the area should continue, according to a weather expert.

“These coming weeks will have a summer feel to it,” said Tom Kines, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather. “I don’t know that we will get into the 90s, but we will have several days in the upper 80s with humidity. That combination will make it feel more like summer than in the past.”

While Kines does not see any significant changes over the next couple of weeks, he advises that with the arrival of hotter temperatures and high humidity, it is time to observe precautions.

“Put on the sunscreen and drink fluids,” he said. And regarding the expected thunderstorms, he said, “Keep an eye on the sky.”