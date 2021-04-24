Stressbusters: Eclectic treats up for bid in 'Extraordinaire!' auction

It’s not too soon to browse the auction packages that will be available in “Extraordinaire! An Auction of Extraordinary Experiences,” which Live Arts will present from Saturday through May 7.
Look for a guided ghost tour of downtown Charlottesville, a private tour of the University of Virginia’s Memorial to Enslaved Laborers, a whiskey tasting for eight, dog training sessions, a limousine ride, a virtual consciousness retreat and an Outer Banks beach getaway.
“Reach New Heights” comes with a day pass for four at Rocky Top Climbing Gym and a gift certificate to Hightor Gear Exchange.
“Shaken Not Stirred” serves up a private tour and cocktail class at Vitae Spirits.
“Behind the Wheel” offers a pottery workshop at City Clay. “First Fridays in Style” includes a handmade shawl and an exhibition tour at Second Street Gallery.
Check out all the packages up for bid at livearts.org, where the Extraordinaire! offerings are grouped by categories of experiences: “Make Magic,” “World of Art & Wonder,” “Fantastical Food & Drink,” “Cirque du Cville,” “Adventures for the Mind & Body” and “Cabinet of Curiosities.” The proceeds will help the Charlottesville theater company create future extraordinary moments for its audience members, volunteers, performers and community.
Only 60 tickets remain at press time for a chance at a four-day trip to Duck in North Carolina’s Outer Banks for up to six guests. Get the details from box office manager Darryl Smith at darryl@livearts.org or (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123.
And while you’re at livearts.org, look for the video of the Conover Studio dedication ceremony. Conover Studio, the fourth-floor site formerly known as Rehearsal A, was named in honor of the late John Conover, a longtime Live Arts volunteer and former board member.