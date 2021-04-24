Stressbusters: Eclectic treats up for bid in 'Extraordinaire!' auction

It’s not too soon to browse the auction packages that will be available in “Extraordinaire! An Auction of Extraordinary Experiences,” which Live Arts will present from Saturday through May 7.

Look for a guided ghost tour of downtown Charlottesville, a private tour of the University of Virginia’s Memorial to Enslaved Laborers, a whiskey tasting for eight, dog training sessions, a limousine ride, a virtual consciousness retreat and an Outer Banks beach getaway.

“Reach New Heights” comes with a day pass for four at Rocky Top Climbing Gym and a gift certificate to Hightor Gear Exchange.

“Shaken Not Stirred” serves up a private tour and cocktail class at Vitae Spirits.

“Behind the Wheel” offers a pottery workshop at City Clay. “First Fridays in Style” includes a handmade shawl and an exhibition tour at Second Street Gallery.