Stinson Vineyards held its first Tailgate Thursday of the summer on May 25, 2023. 75 guests attended the weekly event that invites people to cook their own food, drink wine from the vineyard and enjoy live music. Tailgate Thursday runs throughout the rest of the summer to Labor Day from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“It’s so nice and a great turnout,” Rachel Stinson Vrooman, owner and operator of Stinson Vineyards, said when asked about the first Tailgate Thursday of the year.

Stinson Vineyards opened in 2012 by the Vrooman family with Rachel’s husband Nathan joining the team in 2015. The property is 13 acres with seven of them under vine. They offer 12 wines and accommodate guests with outdoor seating. Their hours are Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday – Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for more information visit https://stinsonvineyards.com/.