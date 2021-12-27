State Police investigating Christmas Eve crash that resulted in death of child

The Virginia State Police are investing a Christmas eve crash in Nelson County that led to the death of an eight-year-old girl.

According to a news release, at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 the state police responded to a crash involving a white Honda Odyssey that struck a deer along Route 29 near Route 617 and Rockfish River Road.

As the Honda slowed due to the impact with the deer, according to the release a tractor-trailer traveling behind the minivan was unable to stop in time and rear-ended the minivan.

The Honda driver and four passengers were injured, with an eight-year-old female passenger sustaining life-threatening injuries. She was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries on Christmas, according the the release.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, which was loaded with 42,000 pounds of paper, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time, according to a spokesperson for the state police.