The incident happened around 9:45 p.m on U.S. 33.
Due to a number-crunching bug, the new data in the Blue Ridge Health District is not currently an accurate picture of what is happening locally with COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Mark H. Dean now faces a maximum prison sentence of life, per guidelines.
The Oakland School in Fluvanna County has helped students with dyslexia and other special needs learn to read for more than 70 years, but the pandemic put the school at risk of closure.
Nine-year-old Niko has been in isolated custody at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA for more than six years after a woman said he got loose in her yard and killed her cat.
Rhymes Tremaine Walker, 23, and Miracle Octayvis Sims, 25, both of Charlottesville, were arrested and each charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
By Hilary Holladay
“We're focusing on agritourism experiences and really returning to the original experiences one could have back 150 years ago,” Dean Porter Andrews, with Easton Porter Group, said.
Debris is measured in thousands of truckloads
The crash killed Capt. James Bellew, 26, of Charlottesville
