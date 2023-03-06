In their quest to see as much of the world around them as possible, Joe and Chris–Ann Scott have set foot in all 50 states and seven continents, from the icy land mass of Antarctica to tropical banana plantations in Costa Rica.

Three months ago, they joined an exclusive group: the Travelers’ Century Club. To qualify, participants must have visited at least 100 of the 330 nations and territories on the official list. The club was started in 1954 by some serious travelers in Los Angeles and includes about 1,500 members across the globe, according to its website.

The Scotts, who live in Stafford County, hit their century mark Dec. 4 in Cape Verde, “a very cool little country off the coast of Africa,” she said. The retired couple — he was an engineer who worked with seven different federal agencies and she was an accountant — have added three more countries since then and hope to check off several more this year. They’ve already booked six international trips and a couple treks stateside.

The two have an interesting way of determining their next destination, and it’s not by spinning a globe and blindly landing on a spot.

“We go for the deal,” Joe Scott said. “That’s how we actually pick which country we’re going to. We don’t start with a country and figure out how to get there. We start with the deal of the day and (figure) what country is nearby.”

People often ask the travel-happy couple for tips on successful trips and then don’t believe their ears when they hear them. The Scotts have discovered free tickets for cruises, international flights and packages.

For instance, Holland America offers free cruises to anyone who’s sailed with the company at least once and is willing to stay in an interior cabin. Likewise, Norwegian Cruise Lines has an offer to buy one and get one free, both with cruises and airline tickets.

The Scotts took advantage of both Norwegian deals on a November trip from Lisbon, Portugal, to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In addition to checking countries off the list, they’re also interested in the seven wonders of the modern world, and the Christ the Redeemer statue of Jesus was their sixth.

If they’d flown into Lisbon and home from Rio, the tickets would have cost about $2,000 per person, she said. Norwegian’s deal was $1,200.

The couple also had to pay about $400 on gratuities on the full value of the package, she said. With Holland’s deal, they have to pay port fees and taxes, but the amount is then credited to their shipboard account, the Scotts said.

Even with the fees, the retired accountant said they’re “still making out because I paid $1,200 (for the cruise and airfare to Lisbon and Rio) where I would have paid $4,000 in airfare if I had done it myself.”

And, on the cruise, “everything else is free,” he said. “You eat on the ship, your bed just floats to the next country. It’s easier, it’s cheaper and you get to see something really exotic.”

When the two tell a story, one usually starts and the other fills in the missing pieces — and sometimes, they say the same thing at the same time. Perhaps that comes from decades together; the two will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary in December.

Both got the travel bug from their parents, although they went on more summertime road trips as kids than international flights. As they’ve talked about places they visited as children, they realized both were at the same hotel in Las Vegas, and at the opening of Disney World, in the same month, so it’s possible they might have been in line for the same attraction.

She’s 61, he’s 62 and they met at the University of West Virginia, then married. They’ve lived in the same home in Stafford, near the Massad Family YMCA, for 37 years.

“We’ve been cheap our entire lives,” he said.

They also share the same attitude about travel, or maybe they have the same short attention span. They like to see what’s there, then move along to the next spot, he said, snapping his fingers to suggest there’s no time to waste.

“Our pace, I will say, is fast,” he said.

“It’s faster than the average person,” she said.

“But it’s what we like,” he continued.

“We like to see a lot of things in a country whereas some people will say, oh well, I would like to sit at a café for three hours and have a cup of coffee and watch the locals go by,” she said. “We’ll go to that famous café and we’ll have a drink, but then we’re gonna go on and see all the sights that we can possibly see. If it’s on the top-15 list, we want to see it while we’re there.”

The Scotts have been amazed by the wonders of the world, large and small. They basked in the beauty and elegance of the Taj Mahal in India then cringed at the abject poverty in communities around it.

They sat next to a sea lion on a park bench in the Galapagos, tickled by the fact that wild animals and birds in the Pacific islands have become so used to humans, they mingle the same way a dog might.

They’ve also sampled local cuisine and managed to avoid Montezuma’s revenge, except for one incident more than 35 years ago when she paid dearly for a Mexican meal.

They’ve tasted purple beer, made from corn of the same color in Peru, and dined on rats that were caught raiding rice patties in Thailand, then roasted and served on skewers.

“You know how you have roadside barbecue?” he said. “Well, you can have roadside roasted rat.”

Both their children, Hunter and Kiersten, share their desire to see the world. Their daughter and son-in-law were married for nine years before they had children and traveled extensively. The two just welcomed a third child, but will join their parents and her brother on a Scott tradition: a family trip.

Last year, the group, which included two children 3 and under, flew to Athens and enjoyed a cruise that included Turkey, Israel, Cyprus, Rhodes and Santorini.

Hunter lived abroad, in Japan, when he was 16, then as a Hansard Scholar for the London School of Economics, worked for the Doha Bank in Qatar before he even finished college.

While Kiersten probably has a lot of things to pack for her children, her parents and brother have learned to narrow their luggage to one backpack per person. Chris–Ann’s trick is to “roll, roll, roll” Dri-FIT shirts and pants as small as possible. She also packs long dresses, which she wears with comfortable sandals, and the two also take sneakers.

A curling iron tops her must-have list, while he always brings 50 one-dollar bills to use for tips or at roadside vendors and markets. While the two get a small amount of currency in whatever country they’ve visiting, everyone wants American greenbacks, they said.

“Even Canadian tour guides would rather have U.S. dollars,” he said. “As long as they’re not worn, torn or written on.”

While both had traveled to other states and countries before they married, they didn’t start counting destinations until they did them together as “Team Scott.” Even though their health is good and they’ve met travelers who are 20 years older, both realize there’s no guarantee on how long they’ll be able to climb to the top of the pyramid of Giza, as Chris–Ann Scott did with her son.

“Time is very precious and there will be a time when we can’t travel anymore,” she said.

“Hit the brick wall,” he added.

“We’re trying to do as much as we can because we realize as you see people age, they have the whole big world and then it starts closing in on them,” she added. “We want to keep going until we can’t.”