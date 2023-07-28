Staff
Related to this story
Most Popular
“DUE TO UNFORSEEN CIRCUMSTANCES, (HUNTER SMITH) SIREN RESTAURANT IS CLOSED PERMANENTLY."
A suspect has been charged after a shooting Friday evening on Berkmar Drive north of Charlottesville that left two dead.
It is unclear why Hadley is leaving the university, where she began working in 2021.
Albemarle County police are investigating a Friday evening shooting that left one dead and another critically injured.
Dulaney, 72, died July 15 at a senior living facility from complications from diabetes and heart disease.