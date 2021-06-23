Young Virginia baseball fan lives dream, watches CWS years after battle with cancer

“It’s been amazing,” Jessica, his mom, said. “It’s been a journey for sure.”

Over the years he’s hung out with the team often. He’s chatted with them in person and spent time in the locker room and dugout as they welcome him into their brotherhood. Some players made time to go to Parker’s little league games in recent seasons, energetically supporting him.

“I felt famous,” Parker said. “Everyone was trying to get an autograph.”

For much of the last year, his contact with the players and coaches came virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions. Finally, in recent weeks, he’s had moments like Tuesday, when he fist-bumped the players as they headed to TD Ameritrade Park.

Senior Alex Tappen was among those who stopped for a photo with Parker on Tuesday. His face lit up as he saw the young fan sporting a Virginia baseball shirt and a College World Series hat.

“It’s been amazing how well received he is and just how they treat him like one of their own,” Jessica said.