Xperience Tennis Invitational returns after one-year hiatus

After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the premier Special Olympics events in the world is back.

Beginning Tuesday, April 5, the 14th annual Xperience Tennis Invitational — featuring some of the top players from around the globe — will kick off at the Boar’s Head Sports Club in Charlottesville.

“Over the years, our membership and even our employees have used the tournament as a way to pump ourselves up for the entire year — so it’s been hard not to have it,” said Tournament Director Ron Manilla, smiling. “It just has so much meaning. Everybody knows how Special Olympics is close to my heart.

“The amazing thing is the athletes themselves. Just to watch them and see their sportsmanship and camaraderie is just unbelievable.”

The event features an opening ceremony on Tuesday, as well as a clinic by the University of Virginia women’s tennis team. Competition runs all day Wednesday and Thursday and finishes with a closing ceremony.

“In any other tennis match, you’re never going to see somebody hit a really good shot, and then the player who just got burned by that good shot run around to the other side of the court and give that player a high five,” Manilla said. “I’ve always said that Special Olympics is the way the world should be.”

Volunteers are still needed for the event, and admission is free and open to the public.

“In Special Olympics, a fan is considered a volunteer — so come out,” Manilla said. “I promise you won’t regret it and you’ll be surprised by the level of play with these athletes.”

For more information, call the Boar’s Head at (434) 972-2235.