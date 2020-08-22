Would Virginia play football if undergraduate classes have to move online?

On the flip side, Mendenhall often speaks his mind about the issues that come with the return of students. UVa’s athletic department hasn’t reported a positive COVID-19 test since July 24.

The athletic bubble works well. The student-athletes across the 10 programs back on Grounds have done well to keep COVID-19 case counts low. Safety protocols at practice help reduce any potential spread of the virus within athletic competition.

Outside of practice, football players live in the dorms, eat meals in their rooms and wear masks and socially distance as appropriate. Following the health protocols with regular COVID-19 testing has helped keep the Cavaliers healthy.

When students come to town, the bubble is almost certain to pop.

“Our players are getting ready to move off Grounds and the students are coming and some of our classes will be in person, and so by that very design, the bubble is broken,” Mendenhall said. “And so that really is going back to the very core of the initial advice we all received, which is masking and social distancing and washing your hands and the discipline to do all that.”

From a philosophical perspective, Mendenhall believes student-athletes are students first. He also wants to coach his team, and he knows the athletic bubble can work.