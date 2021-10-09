Woodberry's Kovacs, Western's Adams capture titles at Albemarle Invitational

Woodberry Forest’s Ferenc Kovacs and Western Albemarle’s Sadie Adams got their first taste of the historic Panorama Farms cross country course last month at the Ragged Mountain Cup.
That experience served the two underclassmen well Saturday as they maneuvered the modified 5K course beautifully to garner individual medalist honors during the Albemarle Invitational.
Kovacs jumped out to an early lead before the first mile and continued to pull away as he completed the 5K course in a personal best time of 15 minutes, 38 seconds.
“I think this is the best course in Virginia,” Kovacs said. “I really like this course. It was modified a bit, but it made it faster and I really loved that.”
The sophomore exchange student from Hungary has taken the local cross country scene by storm this fall and emerged as not only the top runner in Central Virginia, but one of the favorites to win gold at the Virginia Independent Schools Division I state meet.
Kovacs edged Riverbend's Blake Fairbanks (15:49) and Western Albemarle’s Owen Shifflett (16:06) for individual medalist honors.
“The strategy was obviously a PR,” Kovacs said. “I didn’t pay attention to my rivals. I just pushed myself and kept up the right pace, so it was great.”
Last April in his home country of Hungary, Kovacs ran a 15:27 three-mile time in ideal conditions on a hard surface track. He was more than pleased with Saturday’s performance.
“It was my PR definitely in cross country,” Kovacs said. “[Track and field] really differs from cross country. I think, compared to that performance, it’s much better relatively because it was run on a very hard surface.”
Adams' path to the title was a little different that Kovacs'. She used a late push following the midway point of the race to take home the crown.
The freshman spent most of the race dueling with Covenant sophomore Maddie Gardiner as the two surged ahead from the pack early on in the race.
With one kilometer left, Adams pulled in front of Gardiner and didn’t look back as she captured gold in a new course record of 18:09.
“It was good,” Adams said. “It was definitely really hard because Maddie really pushed it so well. I just wanted to hold it back there a little bit on the first mile. It was hard, but I think I did it, and then I really pushed hard for the next two miles.”
Gardiner batted through some health issues over the final portion of the race and collapsed less than 200 meters from the finish line. She was unable to complete the race.
Adams outlasted Maury’s Lily Guinn (18:54) and Covenant’s Reese Dalton (19:00) for top individual honors. Albemarle’s Madelyn Gypson (19:24 finished fourth and Mountain View’s Emma Wunderly (19:30) was fifth.
“It was so good,” Adams said. “I’m just so thankful to my teammates and my coaches. They’ve been so supportive and I’m so grateful to all of them.”
Western girls claim team title
In addition to Adams' individual title, the Warriors also took home some team hardware Saturday afternoon. Western Albemarle (70) edged Glen Allen (82) and Albemarle (119) for the Albemarle Invitational team title.
The Warriors placed three runners in the top 15 to secure the victory. Grace Cook (19:48) finished eighth and Hailey Hodson (20:13 was 13th for Western Albemarle. Jordan Stone (20:45) placed 24th, followed by Eleanor Abell (21:06), Helen Moak (21:14), Lily Smith (21:28), and Sienna Collier (21:15).
Jenna Stutzman, a two-time VHSL Class 3 state cross country champion, sat out the meet because of an injury. She is hopeful to return in time to make another postseason push for Western Albemarle.
For Albemarle, Jenna Coleman finished 11th to give the Patriots two runners in the top 15. Hanna Guyton (20:29) was 21st, followed by Eva Weaver (21:19), Savannah Meriwether (22:11), Lillian Peskova (22:33) and Alexis Alms (22:55).
Monticello had an impressive seventh-place team finish. Charlotte Anderson placed 27th to lead the Mustangs with a time of 21:40. Hope McCullough (21:40) was 49th, followed by Eva Riddervold (22:38), Katrina Love (23:23), Lily Outland (23:28), Macy Weeks (23:56), Jennifer Aust (24:43) and Dessa Williams (26:11).
Western boys place third
Western Albemarle had three runners finish in the top 20, including a pair of top 5 performances, to secure a third-place finish.
Owen Shifflett (16;06) placed third and Jade Mawn (16:14) added a fifth-place effort as the Warriors (109) finished third behind Glen Allen (69) and Atlee (78) for the team title.
Henry Kimbrough placed 20th for Western Albemarle with a time of 16:56. Nate Sullivan (17:18) was 34th, followed by Jonathan Kumer (17:39), Jake Greenstein (18:06) and Jacob Blackman (18:17).
Eli Cook (17:08) paced Charlottesville with a 27th-place finish. Edison Tennant (17:30) was 41st, followed by Alasdair Greenland (17:59) and Wes Swanson (18:55).