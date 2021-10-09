Woodberry's Kovacs, Western's Adams capture titles at Albemarle Invitational

“It was my PR definitely in cross country,” Kovacs said. “[Track and field] really differs from cross country. I think, compared to that performance, it’s much better relatively because it was run on a very hard surface.”

Adams' path to the title was a little different that Kovacs'. She used a late push following the midway point of the race to take home the crown.

The freshman spent most of the race dueling with Covenant sophomore Maddie Gardiner as the two surged ahead from the pack early on in the race.

With one kilometer left, Adams pulled in front of Gardiner and didn’t look back as she captured gold in a new course record of 18:09.

“It was good,” Adams said. “It was definitely really hard because Maddie really pushed it so well. I just wanted to hold it back there a little bit on the first mile. It was hard, but I think I did it, and then I really pushed hard for the next two miles.”

Gardiner batted through some health issues over the final portion of the race and collapsed less than 200 meters from the finish line. She was unable to complete the race.