Woodberry's Kovacs, Covenant's Gardiner run to VISAA state championships

Woodberry Forest's Feranc Kovacs and Covenant's Maddie Gardiner capped their stellar seasons with blue-ribbon performances in the VISAA state cross country championships on Thursday at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville.

Kovacs, a sophomore exchange student from Hungary, won the VISAA Division I boys individual championship, finishing the course in 15:18.7, while Gardiner, also a sophomore, won the VISAA Division II girls race in dominating fashion, finishing in 17:32.3, nearly a full minute ahead of the second-place finisher.

Both runners have been dominant throughout the fall and have been ranked No. 1 in The Daily Progress' Ragged Mountain cross country poll for nearly the entire season. That dominance continued Thursday as Kovacs and Gardiner added individual state championships to their resumes.

Kovacs' first-place finish helped Woodberry Forest finish eighth in the team standings. His teammate, Ben Hulsey, finished 35th for Woodberry, finishing in 18:02.2. Henry Zanone was 54th in 18:25.3, while Taylor Myers was 56th in 18:25.7 for the Tigers.