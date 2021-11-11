Woodberry's Kovacs, Covenant's Gardiner run to VISAA state championships

Woodberry Forest's Feranc Kovacs and Covenant's Maddie Gardiner capped their stellar seasons with blue-ribbon performances in the VISAA state cross country championships on Thursday at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville.
Kovacs, a sophomore exchange student from Hungary, won the VISAA Division I boys individual championship, finishing the course in 15:18.7, while Gardiner, also a sophomore, won the VISAA Division II girls race in dominating fashion, finishing in 17:32.3, nearly a full minute ahead of the second-place finisher.
Both runners have been dominant throughout the fall and have been ranked No. 1 in The Daily Progress' Ragged Mountain cross country poll for nearly the entire season. That dominance continued Thursday as Kovacs and Gardiner added individual state championships to their resumes.
Kovacs' first-place finish helped Woodberry Forest finish eighth in the team standings. His teammate, Ben Hulsey, finished 35th for Woodberry, finishing in 18:02.2. Henry Zanone was 54th in 18:25.3, while Taylor Myers was 56th in 18:25.7 for the Tigers.
Fork Union Military Academy finished 11th in the Division I team standings, while St. Anne's-Belfield placed 12th. The Blue Devils' top runner was Robel Lulseged, who finished 14th in 17:07.4. The first STAB runner across the line was Alex Paget-Brown, who placed 32nd in 17:59.1. St. John Paul the Great Catholic won the boys Division I team title.
In the the VISAA Division II girls race, Gardiner was followed across the line by her Covenant teammate Reese Dalton, who finished second in 18:26.5. Gardiner and Dalton's 1-2 finish helped Covenant finish 15th in the team standings. Tandem Friends finished one place behind the Eagles in the team standings, placing 16th. Veritas School won the VISAA Division II girls team title.
Both Covenant and Tandem Friends earned top 10 team finishes in the VISAA Division II boys race. The Eagles finish sixth, while the Badgers were 10th.
Covenant's top runner was Jon Nathan Lawrence, who finished 12th in 17:34.2. His teammate, Matthew Knowles was 18th in 17:48.4 to give Covenant two top-20 finishers. Tandem's best finisher was Michael O'Neill, who crossed the line in 24th in a time of 18:03.2.
St. Anne's-Belfield finished 12th in the VISAA Division I girls race. The Saints' top performer was Ivy Lyman, who was 44th in 22:37.4.