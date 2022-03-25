Woodberry's bats come to life in road win over Covenant

Earlier this month, the Woodberry Forest baseball team mustered just one run in three games during a spring break tournament in Georgia.

The Tigers' offense found its footing Friday afternoon during a 14-1, run-rule victory over Covenant in Charlottesville.

“It was good to see, because in Georgia, we weren’t really putting the bat on the ball,” Woodberry senior Tank Yaghoubi said. “It’s always nice to see that we can do that and put runs on the board, and when we face better competition, we’ve got a chance.”

Zachary Herzog and Yaghoubi led off the game with singles and scored on RBI groundouts. Cash McDade followed with a single to right for another run and a 3-0 Woodberry lead.

The Tigers (1-3) went back to work at the plate in the third inning, thanks to some solid production from the middle third of their lineup. J.P. Sporleder drew a walk before McDade lined a single through the left side of the infield to score Sporleder for a 4-0 lead.

Yaghboui said the extra work players have done in the batting cage has proven beneficial.

“I think we [learned] that we just need to stay within ourselves,” he said. “We weren’t putting the ball on the bat down in Georgia. But we came back to practice and we were squaring the ball up and made sure our mechanics were right.”

The Tigers also excelled on the mound Friday. Yaghoubi struck out eight in the first three innings, including three looking, and surrendered just one hit.

The William & Mary commit helped his own cause at the plate in the fourth, sparking a four-run inning that doubled Woodberry’s lead to 8-0. Yaghoubi opened the rally with an RBI single to right to score Herzog for a 5-0 lead. He came around to score later in the inning on a throwing error after stealing third base for a 6-0 cushion.

The Tigers capped the big inning when McDade singled to plate two more for an 8-0 lead. Woodberry Forest tacked on six more runs in the top of the fifth, including a bases-clearing double by Monty Swafford to stretch the lead to 14-0.

Covenant, which rallied for three runs in the final inning earlier in the week in a 5-3 loss to St. Anne’s-Belfield, found some late life with the bats again on Friday. Josh Wickersty doubled to right to put runners in scoring position. Jonathan Newton then reached on an infield single to score Hudson Reese to break up the shutout.

That’s where the Covenant rally would end, as Yaghoubi struck out the next three batters in order to preserve the run-rule victory.

“To be honest, I just kept it simple,” Yaghoubi said. “I was just going with the fastball, they weren’t really touching it, so there was no real reason to go off-speed. My catcher [Cash McDade] also called a great game, calling the right pitches, so I just stayed within myself and took some off a little bit because there was no need to overthrow.”

McDade had three hits and drive in two runs to lead Woodberry Forest. Herzog and Yaghoubi each and two hits and scored three runs, while Swafford added two hits and drove in three more.

Newton had three hits and drove in a run to lead Covenant. Ryan Steeper allowed six earned runs on seven hits and struck out four in four innings of work.

