WOODBERRY FOREST — For the third time since 1991, Central Virginia is home to the Virginia Gatorade State Boys Track and Field athlete of the year.

Rodney Lora was named this year’s recipient after a sensational track and field career at Woodberry Forest. The senior standout captured eight individual all-state honors for the Tigers and helped lead his team to five team state championships during his high school career.

“It means a lot to me,” Lora said. “I like to think of myself as very humble because I know my background and I know that there is always someone better than me. Earning an award like this sort of solidified me in the history of Virginia is something I will boast about. Winning nationals and states is cool, but this is next level.”

A Division I recruit as a football player, Lora took up track and field as a way to stay in shape and improve his footwork and athleticism.

The results speak for themselves.

In four years, he emerged as a bona fide star in the field events in Central Virginia. He finished his freshman year ranked No. 16 in state history in the shot put and steadily improved every year.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound senior saved his best for last, winning the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I title in the shot put with a school record throw of 66-feet, one inch.

He followed that up with a runner-up finish in the discus with a throw of 158-8 to help lead Woodberry Forest to another state championship for Coach Curtis Phillips.

“My favorite memories all come with my teammates and coach,” Lora said. “Traveling the road with Coach Phillips, Martin Chang, Landon Ellis, Armel Mukam, Robbie Handelsman and so many others on the team made track 20 times more enjoyable. Coach Phillips was like the uncle everyone loved and you could tell if you stood and watched us practice.”

Another aspect of the award is recognition of success in the classroom and in the community. Lora maintained a 3.45 grade-point average in his coursework at Woodberry Forest. He also volunteered throughout Central Virginia with the Appalachia Service Project and helped repair a family’s ceiling that was damaged by a storm. In addition, he also served food to those in need at a shelter in New York City.

Lora becomes just the third Central Virginia athlete since 1991 to win the award, joining former Fork Union Military Academy pole vaulter Braxton Davenport (1990-91) and former Western Albemarle distance runner Tyler Stutzman (2008-09).

“I’m very excited about this,” he said. “I remember telling my dad I might be able to win Gatorade Player of the Year and that same day, I got an email saying I am a nominee. I am so proud of the athletes I have become and proud to make a name for my family as well.”

Lora has already started his next journey as a Division I college football player. He enrolled early at the University of North Carolina and is hard at work at making a name for himself in Chapel Hill.

“Although I’ll forever have a passion for track, football was always first,” Lora said. “I’m currently in my dorm room at North Carolina working hard in camp, so earning an award like this really makes me think back to not so long-ago boarding school days.”