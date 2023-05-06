Elite athletes never shy way from competition and that held true Saturday afternoon at the 59th annual Dogwood Classic, where several of Central Virginia’s top track and field performers held their own against talented competition from Virginia and throughout the Mid-Atlantic region at Lannigan Field.

Recognized as the oldest high school meet in the South, this year’s version featured 196 teams and generated several meet records and numerous other personal bests.

Locally, Woodberry Forest’s Robbie Handelsman and relay teams from Charlottesville and Western Albemarle claimed gold at this year’s event.

Handelsman placed in three individual events, including repeating as Dogwood Classic champion in the boys long jump (24-1).

“Long jump started out a little slow,” Handelsman said. “I got into finals with a 22-6, and I was going back and forth between the 100 [meters], just trying to find out whether I was going to have time to do one or the other for the final in that. I was able to come back, throw my shoes on, and PR and set another school record (24-1), which ended up being the winning jump. The 100 meters, I was obviously a little tired going back and forth, but that was a PR as well, managed to get sixth. It’s all about scoring points for the team. We won the meet last year, but there are a lot more teams this year.”

The senior standout, who recently committed to run track at the University of Pennsylvania, also finished sixth in the 100 meters with a personal best time of 10.83 and placed ninth in the 200.

“It’s amazing and it definitely fuels better performances when you have such a great group of guys competing,” Handelsman said. “[Staunton’s] Maaliah Cabell, a [Boston College] commit, jumping against him, he pushed me. He said to me after he got the first-place mark, go get that, so we were going back and forth. Jumping at UVa, it’s a great environment and a fantastic track, not too far away from home either. It was a lot of fun.”

On Friday, Charlottesville’s Jaelyn Lynch, Sahana Gupta, Evelyn Brantley and Elaina Pierce collaborated to set a new personal best with a victory in the 1,600-meter sprint medley relay (4:12.26). The time established a new school record for the Black Knights and qualified them for nationals.

"Going into the meet we knew we could be competitive with the field," Lynch said. "This was a great opportunity for each of us to come together and show what CHS is all about. I am super proud of Sahana and Evelyn who kept us in the race and Elaina for bringing it home."

A Western Albemarle relay team also raced to a first-place finish. Jordan Stone, Meghan Hundley, Carter Torrence and Hailey Hodson joined forces to set a new school record and take home gold in the distance medley relay (12:19.81).

“It was such a fun experience,” Torrence said. “Our coaches did a great job setting goals for each leg of the event. We knew we had to run our best to qualify for nationals. I am thankful for our great team dynamic, pushing each other to our full potential. Just very grateful for our coaches and teammates for an amazing race.”

Woodberry gets standout performances

Last spring, Woodberry Forest left Lannigan Field with the big prize after winning top team honors at the prestigious event.

While the Tigers didn’t bring home the team title Saturday, there were several significant individual performances that really stood out.

Rodney Lora, who won the shot-put and discus last season at this event, took home runner-up honors Saturday in the shot-put with a throw of 58-4 ½. Teammate Armel Mukam (52-7) finished sixth in the same event.

“It wasn’t what I was looking for, but honestly, it’s alright," Lora said. "I’m going to college for football. I’m not really a track guy, but I’m fine with whatever I get.”

Lora, who has signed to play football at North Carolina next season, is appreciative of the opportunity to compete in track and field for Woodberry.

“I love coming out here,” Lora said. “My coach really takes it seriously and we train hard for this. Coming out to the Dogwood is one of my favorite events. Last year, I won shot-put and discus, and it was honestly changing for me. It’s definitely an eye opener when you come out here.”

The Tigers also had strong performances in the pole vault and the high jump.

Sebastian Phillips finished second in the pole vault (15-0) and teammate Anthony Kodjo (15-0) was third overall for the Tigers.

Phillips and St. Christopher’s Victor Olesen were tied for first, but Olesen won a jump off to claim first place overall.

In the high jump, Woodberry Forest’s Edward Woltz and Jaden Ferguson each cleared 6-foot-4, but because of accumulated missed jumps, the duo had to settle for third and fourth place, respectively.

“I think today we did alright,” Woltz said. “We had a few misses on the way to 6-6. We didn’t get 6-6, which is unfortunate, but I think overall just getting ready for [the Virginia] Prep [League] meet and states is what’s more important for us.”

Ferguson, who has been a regular at the Dogwood Classic as a competitor or spectator since he was in middle school, is appreciative of the opportunity.

“I think the timing of a big meet like this is really good for us going into the championships,” Ferguson said. “The pressure at meets like this is always a little heavier, but for jumpers like us, it’s definitely good for us and something we can get used to. It’s a blessing really. It pushes us further and further every time we jump. We wouldn’t have PR’s if we didn’t’ have each other.”

Dalton places in multiple events

A stress fracture in her foot during the cross country season put a damper on an impressive fall season for Reese Dalton.

Six months later, the Covenant School distance runner is back to full health and it showed Saturday as she earned top-five finishes in the 1,600 and 800 for the Eagles.

Ranked second in the 1,600, Dalton sprinted out to the front for the first 800 meters before Herndon’s Gillan Bushee, a UVa commit, went to work and ran away from the rest of the pack. Dalton finished third with a time of 4:50.14.

“It was a great field,” Dalton said. “We went out definitely hot in the first couple of laps and felt good. It definitely went fast, and then going into the end, there were just a lot of fast girls and they all did amazing. I was just happy to be out here racing and this was a great day for it.”

She capped the meet with a fourth-place effort in the 800 (2:13.61).

“I definitely have to push those last couple of laps and seek out the competition and go after it,” Dalton said. “There’s a lot of racing ahead and hopefully as the season progresses, it will be good. I had a stress fracture during cross country, so just to be back healthy, I’m really grateful.”

Strobach earns bronze in pole vault

Elizabeth Strobach started the week by verbally committing to compete in the pole vault at William & Mary.

The senior standout capped her memorable week Saturday with a third-place finish in the pole vault (11-6) at the Dogwood Classic. Teammate Raina Fitzwater finished cleared the bar at 11-0 to finish in a tie for seventh.

Mathes finishes second

Monticello’s Bazil Mathes continues to build on his reputation as one of the top distance runners in the Commonwealth. The junior standout finished second in the 3,200 meters at the Dogwood Classic with a time of 56.18, just behind Franklin County’s Nathan Atchue (8:54.24). ​

Other top local finishers

Lynch finished sixth in the 110-meter hurdles (15.32) for Charlottesville, while Albemarle’s Caroline Hughlett placed eighth in the 2,000-meter steeplechase (8:03.02).

In the relays, Maeve Myers, Sandra Davenport, Aamira Jones and Kennedy Harris were fifth in the 4x800-meter relay (9:49.77) for Louisa County. Arianna Jones, Dana Freimane, Nicole Creel and Aamira Jones were eighth in the 1,600-meter sprint medley relay (4:31.10).

On the boys' side, Charlottesville’s Henry Shimer, Jack Helmke, Nathaniel Orban and Nathaniel McKee earned bronze in Friday’s distance medley relay (10:45.74). Western Albemarle’s Nolan Burkhar, Finn Naughton, Kai Lehmensiek and Nate Sullivan were fifth in the same event (10:53.70).

Fork Union’s Charles Campbell, Jackson Edwards, Emmerson Smith and Harry Momolu were fifth in the 1,600 sprint medley relay (3:36.27). Fluvanna County’s Kameren Green, Isaac Lewis, Richard Price and Elias Morris were eighth (3:41.99) in the same event.