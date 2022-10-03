Woodberry Forest's Robbie Handelsman commits to Penn track and field program

WOODBERRY FOREST — Robbie Handelsman understands what it takes to be successful.

Last fall, he led the Virginia Prep League in scoring en route to leading the Woodberry Forest soccer team to a VISAA Division I state tournament appearance.

He also has flourished as a track athlete, earning all-state honors in multiple events to help the Tigers capture VISAA indoor and outdoor state team titles.

The senior will have an opportunity to build on that championship pedigree in the Ivy League after verbally committing to compete in track and field at the University of Pennsylvania.

“Penn was one of the first schools that I was in contact with,” Handelsman said. “From the jump, I knew that they truly cared about their athletes, not just as potential points in Ivy League meets, but as people. I knew that I wanted an academic challenge, as well as an athletic one.”

Handelsman had quite a junior campaign last year at Woodberry Forest. He posted an indoor-best mark of 23 feet, 1½ inches in the long jump during the indoor season and followed that up with a personal-best 23-10 mark during the outdoor season. Handelsman was an all-state performer in the long jump, 100 meters, 200 meters and 300 meters and earned All-American honors at the New Balance Nationals and the Addidas Indoor Nationals. He also won gold in the long jump at the prestigious Dogwood Track Classic this past spring.

Now he will take those talents to Penn's Franklin Field, which has a long-standing tradition as one of the meccas of track and field. Every year, it plays host to the annual Penn Relays, which spotlights the top high school and collegiate athletes from around the country and the world.

“The program is clearly building a winning culture,” Handelsman said. “They have invested alumni and the leadership from current athletes and the coaching staff is exactly what I want. They are building a new indoor track in the near future, so they clearly care a lot about track and field.”

Penn assistant coach Moose Akanno watched Handelsman perform at last year’s Indoor Nationals in New York and was impressed. Akanno, who is in charge of the jumpers and sprinters, convinced Handelsman that Penn was the right spot for him.

“Coach Akanno emphasized that they look at the person and how good of a fit it is with the athlete and Penn,” Handelsman said. “I truly felt at home at the Junior Day. Seeing the facilities, I couldn’t help but envision myself competing there.”

The Woodberry Forest senior, who will graduate this December, said he liked Penn's easy access to Philadelphia while also retaining a campus feel. But most importantly, he liked how the school takes care of its athletes.

“Penn made it clear that they care about their athletes a lot,” Handelsman said. “They were extremely open and honest, which made me feel more comfortable with the process. I was in contact with other schools, but was never really a doubt that Penn was the place for me. It seemed to provide the best balance of athletics, academics, and city life and access, while not being too far from home.”

He also credited former classmate River Robinson, who is currently a freshman at Penn, for helping him throughout the process.

“[Robinson] gave me guidance through the process," Handelsman said, "and has been an incredible outlet for me for anything I wanted to know about Penn from a student-athlete’s perspective.”

Academically, Handelsman will study business at Penn's Wharton School, which offers many concentrations he’s interested in. Among the options he's considering are legal studies and business ethics or potentially business economics and public policy.

Athletically, Handelsman is expected to compete in the jumps and short sprints for the Quakers.

“This winter and spring, I will be trying to broaden my events to be able to score in multiple events,” he said. “My goals are very team-oriented. I obviously would love to win some individual Ivy League titles in the long jump. Nothing is more important to me than winning the Ivy League. I am excited to work toward that goal and help cement Penn as a consistent top team in the Ivy League.”

The journey to becoming a college athlete has been a memorable one for Handelsman, who didn’t take up track and field until the spring of his sophomore year. He credits Woodberry Forest track coach Curtis Phillips for helping prepare him for this opportunity.

“It took many hours of frustration and growing pains to get to this point,” he said. “I never would have thought that track and field would take me this far, but I am definitely not complaining. It means the world to me that Penn has extended this opportunity to me. I will forever by grateful to the coaching staff for this opportunity.”

Handelsman will join his brother, Tommy, who is a sophomore soccer player at Suffolk University in Boston, among the ranks of college athletes, an acclaim he takes a lot of pride in.

“Becoming a college athlete has always been a dream of mine, like many others,” Handelsman said. “Seeing it all come to fruition is still shocking to me. My grandfather competed in track and field at Princeton, so this also marks as a full-circle moment for my family. Both me and my brother have been given the opportunity to play a sport at the next level, which is what we always talked about growing up.”