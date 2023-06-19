WOODBERRY FOREST — For the past two years, Lucas Osada has established himself as one of the top specialists in Central Virginia high school football.

The rising senior at Woodberry Forest hopes to become one of the best specialists in the ACC in the coming years after committing to play football at the University of North Carolina.

“UNC has an amazing fan base, which I really look forward to playing in front of,” Osada said. “Another reason I decided to pick UNC was because of opportunities it can provide for me on the field. The coaches noticed my ability at all three aspects — place kicking, kickoff and punting — and I hope to prove myself worthy of starting at all three things.”

Osada has been a fixture on special teams for the Tigers each of the past two seasons. As a junior last fall, he posted 23 touchbacks on kickoffs and also executed a perfect onside kick to help spark Woodberry Forest’s come-from-behind victory over Trinity Episcopal.

As a punter, he averaged 44.7 yards per punt and posted an average hang time of 3.91 seconds as he routinely helped flip the field for Woodberry. His longest punt was 70 yards with a hang time of 4.25 seconds.

That production earned him All-Prep League and first-team Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I all-state honors. Nationally, he was named a third-team Kohl's Kicking All-American.

“I am a true combo kicker and punter, and they recognized this ability,” Osada said. “I hope to help the team at whichever place I fit best, but my ultimate goal is to play all three roles.”

North Carolina wasn’t the only ACC school to show interest in Osada, who also received scholarship offers from Duke, N.C. State and Wake Forest as well as Navy and Army.

“All of the programs are great and I thoroughly enjoyed getting to know the coaching staff at each school,” Osada said. “What really separated UNC from the rest was the balance of great academics, social environment and football.”

Throughout the recruiting process, Osada formed a strong relationship with Tar Heels coach Mack Brown and his staff, which put them over the top.

“I decided to go to UNC for a few reasons,” Osada said. “They have a great thing going in the program and it only looks like things are going to get better with Coach Brown. The coaching staff is amazing and really made me feel at home. It is also one of the top public schools in the country, which fits my academic standards.”

Unlike position players, Division I scholarship offers are rarer for kickers and punters, which makes Osada appreciate the opportunity he has with North Carolina.

“Specialists have a much harder time getting scholarships than receiving preferred walk-on opportunities, so I was very grateful to be in the position I was in leading up to my decision,” he said. “The decision itself was a huge relief. Now I can focus on my upcoming senior season and no longer worry about having to prove myself worthy of playing at the next level. In the past few weeks, I was beyond blessed to have received multiple scholarship opportunities to play at the next level, which has always been a stressor.”

With his senior season at Woodberry Forest fast approaching, Osada understands there’s still plenty of work ahead of him as he prepares to compete in the ACC.

“My goals going into UNC are to play to my highest ability at what I hope is all three positions and earn the respect of the players and coaches around me by helping the team win however I can,” Osada said.

The rising senior is humbled and excited about what the future holds for him in football.

“To play at the next level has been a goal of mine for truly as long as I can remember,” Osada said. “To see it come to fruition means the world to me. It shows that all the hard work I have put in has been more than worth it. Being able to call myself a college athlete brings me a huge sense of pride for accomplishing my goals that I have worked toward for so long.”