Woodberry Forest's Landon Ellis commits to Richmond football program

WOODBERRY FOREST — Whether it’s preparing for a test or breaking down his opposition on the gridiron, Landon Ellis is committed to put in the work to succeed.

That attention to detail served the Woodberry Forest senior wide receiver well on the recruiting trail as he spent countless hours mulling over different college opportunities.

Last weekend, Ellis said he aced he’s final recruiting exam when he verbally committed to play college football close to home at the University of Richmond.

“Richmond felt like the perfect mix of academics and athletics for me,” Ellis said. “It’s a great academic school, while also having a great football program as well.”

Ellis showcased his next-level skills this fall while leading the Woodberry Forest football team to a 7-3 record. He compiled 1,223 yards from scrimmage and accounted for 18 touchdowns to earn Virginia Prep League Player of the Year honors.

An All-Prep League performer at wide receiver, Ellis was a jack of all trades for Coach Jackson Mateo’s Tigers, lining up at seven different positions during the season. He caught 32 passes for 56 yards and five touchdowns at receiver. He also rushed for 454 yards and 12 touchdowns at quarterback and running back for the Tigers. In addition, the senior also passed for 223 yards and a score on the season.

"I think they liked my versatility," Ellis said. "They liked how I played different positions this year. I think my size was a positive for them as well. I’m a pretty big wide out."

On Nov. 19, Ellis was on the sidelines in Richmond for the Capital Cup clash between Richmond and William & Mary. The trip to a sold-out Robins Stadium for the high-profile rivalry matchup provided a deciding moment for the Woodberry Forest standout.

“The atmosphere was great,” Ellis said. “I had visited Richmond multiple times before, but I had never watched an actual game there. All I needed to do was see how the offense was run so I knew halfway through the first quarter of the game that I wanted to be a Spider. I already knew how beautiful the campus was and how great the staff was there.”

Ellis, who was recruited to play receiver for the Spiders, made a strong connection with wide receivers coach Winston October, both on and off the field.

“It was really about feel,” Ellis said. “Richmond felt like home from the first time I was on campus in March. I visited a lot of other places, but Richmond just felt right. Another thing that separated Richmond was my position coach, Coach October, really got to know me as a person, rather than just a player. He’s a huge part of my decision.”

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound receiver should fit in nicely with the pass-friendly offense Richmond Coach Russ Huesman likes to run.

“The offense was great,” Ellis said. “They throw the ball a lot, so any wide out would be happy in it.”

During one of his visits to Richmond, Ellis got to see firsthand the camaraderie that the Spiders' wide receiver group has.

“On my first visit there, I sat in on a position meeting and watching the guys joke around and have fun while being about their business at the same time," he said. "It made it feel like a great environment to be in.”

The Spiders are set to play in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs this weekend at No. 2 seed Sacramento State. Ellis is excited to join an established program and compete for playing time.

“There are some talented receivers graduating from UR, so I’m hoping to fill one of those spots,” Ellis said. “There’s also some talented guys on the roster that are returning. I think they plan is for me to be in the rotation, so it won’t be handed to me.”

Ellis had offers from a number of programs, including Georgetown, William & Mary, Brown, Dartmouth, Holy Cross, Fordham, Columbia, Bryant and Princeton. In addition, he had recruited walk-on opportunities at Power-5 schools such as Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Penn State. But he found the right fit with Richmond

“It’s very relieving,” Ellis said. “This has been a super stressful process, but I’m very grateful for where it has taken me. The last couple weeks I felt like the clock was ticking. I’ve heard all these stories about people waiting too long and not having a spot on a roster, but I wanted to wait to make sure I was making the right choice.”

With his college decision finalized, Ellis is excited about his future with the Spiders’ program.

“I want to win,” Ellis said. “Richmond has one national championship under its belt and I want to contribute to winning another. I want my individual success to help complete that task. I want to contribute early and often, so I’m going to do what it takes to get on the field, whether it be on offense or special teams. I just want to be a part of the action.”

The chance to play Division I college football is one that the Woodberry Forest standout cherishes.

“This is a great opportunity and I’m not sure what else I would do if I wasn’t playing in college, “ Ellis said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to pursue my passion for another four years. I’m really excited to live out my dream of playing college football.”

Ellis plans to make the most of it.

“It means a lot,” he said. “I’ve had this goal for myself since I can remember and to finally be able to live out my dream is an unmatched feeling. I’ve had so many talks with my friends and family about this and it feels great to be one step away from making it a reality.”