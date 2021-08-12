Woodberry Forest's Conner Lessane accepts appointment to play football at Navy

WOODBERRY FOREST – Conner Lessane has been a defensive stalwart throughout his high school football career in Central Virginia.
The Woodberry Forest rising senior hopes to build on that excellence at the next level after accepting an appointment to play football at the United States Naval Academy.
“I truly enjoyed the whole program, but something that stood out to me the most was the tight brotherhood that has been established at the United States Naval Academy,” Lessane said. “You can instantly see that with the football players once you step on campus.”
Close-knit bonds, both on the gridiron and in the classroom are important to Lessane. That importance was ingrained into him at Woodberry Forest, where he has thrived in both areas.
On the field, Lessane has been a vital part of the Tigers' defensive corps. He combined for 53 tackles during his sophomore year and the one varsity game that Woodberry played last fall during his junior season. This fall, the senior will switch to safety, where Coach Scott Braswell believes he can make a big impact.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior admitted that it’s been a trying 15 months for him and his teammates. Woodberry Forest was limited to just one varsity football game last fall and added a scrimmage against Blue Ridge because of COVID-19.
That limited the exposure for Lessane and many of his classmates trying to secure opportunities to play at the next level.
“This past year with COVID, there wasn’t a lot of options for guys in our class,” he said. “The recruiting process was rough. Having little to no film made it hard to get recruited. Not too many schools had interest in me.”
Because of the pandemic, the NCAA allowed most college athletes an extra year of eligibility, which affected the number of scholarships available for the 2021-22 school year and beyond, as many schools' recruiting classes filled up quickly.
Despite the limited opportunities, Lessane’s talent didn’t go unnoticed by college coaches.
He received interest from a number of programs, including Brown, Cornell and James Madison before ultimately finding a home in Annapolis with the Midshipmen.
“What separated Navy from those schools was that Navy saw my potential,” Lessane said. “They saw my character, work ethic and could easily put together what type of player I could become.”
With his ability to play multiple positions, Lessane said Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo believes his skill set could flourish in the Midshipmen's system.
“The coaches see me as a rover,” he said. “I expect to make an impact as soon as I get there, whether that be a starter or a scout defensive player to help the first team.”
Academically, Lessane hopes to pursue a career as a pediatrician.
“What made Navy the school of choice for me was the plan after graduation,” Lessane said. “After I graduate from the Naval Academy, I’ll already have a plan [in place]. I also felt like coming out of Woodberry, Navy would be the best fit for me.”
With his college decision finalized, Lessane can’t wait to return to campus and suit up for Woodberry Forest this fall.
“To have a full season my senior year gets me riled up just talking about it,” he said. “Our team has a lot to prove this season and, man, I’m excited. The recruiting process is never easy. Having that done can help me better set myself up for this upcoming season and school year.”
The senior safety is thrilled to have this opportunity at Navy and plans to make the most of it.
“It reflects the hard work and sacrifices I’ve put into this,” Lessane said. “All the mornings, late nights, highs and lows. I am truly grateful to be where I am today. It means a lot to compete at the next level."