Woodberry Forest's Conner Lessane accepts appointment to play football at Navy

That limited the exposure for Lessane and many of his classmates trying to secure opportunities to play at the next level.

“This past year with COVID, there wasn’t a lot of options for guys in our class,” he said. “The recruiting process was rough. Having little to no film made it hard to get recruited. Not too many schools had interest in me.”

Because of the pandemic, the NCAA allowed most college athletes an extra year of eligibility, which affected the number of scholarships available for the 2021-22 school year and beyond, as many schools' recruiting classes filled up quickly.

Despite the limited opportunities, Lessane’s talent didn’t go unnoticed by college coaches.

He received interest from a number of programs, including Brown, Cornell and James Madison before ultimately finding a home in Annapolis with the Midshipmen.

“What separated Navy from those schools was that Navy saw my potential,” Lessane said. “They saw my character, work ethic and could easily put together what type of player I could become.”

With his ability to play multiple positions, Lessane said Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo believes his skill set could flourish in the Midshipmen's system.