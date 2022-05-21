Woodberry Forest track and field team rolls to second straight state championship

The Woodberry Forest track and field team won its second straight VISAA Division I state championship in dominating fashion on Saturday at Sports Backers Stadium in Richmond.

The Tigers won eight individual events as they racked up 214.5 points. Fork Union Military Academy (74 points) was second, while Collegiate (53.5) was third.

Albert Asare had another memorable performance for Woodberry as he won state championships in a pair of events. He captured gold in the 110-meter hurdles, finishing in 15.01 seconds, nearly a full second better than the second-place performer. He was even more dominant in the 300 hurdles (38.51), winning by nearly three seconds.

Asare wasn't the only Woodberry athlete to have a big day at the state meet.

Distance specialist Ferenc Kovacs, who won an individual state championship in cross country in the fall, added some more hardware to his collection with first-place finishes in the 800 (1:57.35) and the 1,600 (4:17.04). Kovacs nearly went 3-for-3 in the distance events, finishing second in the 3,200 (9:56.63).

The Tigers also shined in the field events.

Rodney Lora, who is garnering lots of interest from Division I college football programs, won state championships in the discuss (154-6) and shot put (53-6.25), while teammates Jaden Ferguson and Edward Woltz both cleared 6 feet, 4 inches in the high jump to tie for first place. Two Woodberry athletes also tied for first in the pole vault after teammates Walt Bannerman and Sebastian Phillips both cleared 14 feet to share top honors.

The Julius brothers each won two individual state titles to lead the way for Fork Union.

Dominic Julius won the 100-meter dash in 10.98 seconds, edging Woodberry's Donovan Baker (11.05) for the title. Julius also brought home a blue ribbon in the 200 (22.16). Dominique Julius earned a pair of first-place finishes for the Blue Devils, winning the 400 (49.94) and long jump (23-0.50).

Covenant teammates Maddie Gardiner and Reese Dalton ran to a 1-2 finish in the 3,200 in the VISAA Division II state girls meet. Gardiner crossed the line in 11:41.19 to narrowly edge Dalton (11:41.21). Dalton captured gold in the 800, finishing in 2:21.19 to give Covenant two individual state distance titles.