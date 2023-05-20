Curtis Phillips has built the Woodberry Forest track and field program into a juggernaut during his time in charge of the Tigers.

It was only fitting that they sent him out with another state championship.

In Phillips’ final meet as Woodberry head coach, the Tigers won the VISAA Division I state championship in dominating fashion on Saturday, finishing with nearly three times as many points as their closest competitor.

Woodberry, which has now captured five straight state outdoor titles, tallied 180.42 points, well ahead of second-place Collegiate (64.42 points) and Fork Union Military Academy (61).

The Tigers’ 4X100-meter relay team of Landon Ellis, Sheldon Robinson, Jaden Ferguson and Robbie Handelsman captured gold in 41.68 seconds, setting a new VISAA state meet record

The relay championship was part of a big day for Handelsman, who also captured the state championship in the long jump (23-9.50) and finished second in the 200 (22.17) and third in the 100 (10.85).

“This was a bittersweet day, considering this is our last year, and Coach Phillips’ last year,” said Handelsman, who will continue his track and field career at Penn. “It was a fulfilling moment to go out on top and to spend one last track meet with this incredible team.”

Woodberry also shined in the field events. Armel Mukam won the discuss with a toss of 162-01, while Rodney Lora earned gold in the shot put with a VISAA state meet record throw of 66’ 1”.

Jaden Ferguson and Edward Woltz went 1-2 in the high jump after both cleared six feet, four inches. Ferguson also captured gold in the triple jump with a leap of 43-10 to lead a 1-2-3 finish for Woodberry. Marius Mazeika was second (42-01), while Kenan Andrews was third (41-10) for the Tigers.

The Tigers weren’t the only Central Virginia program to have a strong performance. Harry Momolu led the way for Fork Union, racing to first-place finishes in the 110-meter hurdles (15.53) and the 300 hurdles (40.52). Jackson Edwards captured gold in the 800 for the Blue Devils, finishing in 1:59.54.

Blue Ridge places third

The Blue Ridge track and field team had a strong showing at the VISAA Division II state championships, earning a third-place finish. The Barons finished with 65 points, trailing only state champion North Cross (93 points) and runner-up Trinity Christian (69).

Shannon Simango earned gold in the discus for the Barons with a throw of 132-10. His teammate, Andrew Skelton, finished second (128-02).

In other Division II action, Covenant’s Reese Dalton won gold in both the 800 (2:18.87), the 1,600 (4:53.12), while her teammate, Maddie Gardiner, raced to a first-place finish in the 3,200.