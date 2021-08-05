Woodberry Forest RB Donovan Baker commits to Army

With limited competition and exposure to college coaches, Baker admitted not having a full season made the recruiting process extremely difficult.

“It was very hard to get recruited during this pandemic,” he said. “All players had an extra year of eligibility, which meant one less scholarship for a kid like me. Only having one game was very rough because junior year is normally the most impactful year for recruiting. I am just glad everything worked out for me.”

Despite limited recruiting opportunities last season, college coaches were impressed with what they saw from Baker. He received interest from a number of programs, including Duke, Wake Forest, James Madison, Villanova, Colgate and a number of the Ivy League programs.

“Being a recruited athlete is very stressful because the future is murky and you know what the future has in store,” Baker said. “So to know where I will be at a year from now makes life a bit easier.”

Baker said the opportunity at Army offers something even more challenging than the traditional college experience.