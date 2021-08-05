Woodberry Forest RB Donovan Baker commits to Army

WOODBERRY FOREST — Early December is very special time for Donovan Baker and his family. Both of Baker's parents were soldiers in the United States Army and each year, the family intensely watches the annual Army-Navy football game.
That storied rivalry between the service academies will take on even more meaning in the Baker household in the coming years.
The Woodberry Forest senior running back has accepted an appointment to play football at Army.
“West Point is a place where people go to reach their full potential and that is exactly what I want to do,” Baker said. “I know for a fact when I walk across the stage on graduation day, I will be the best version of myself. Even though it will be a tough four years, I will have all the support I need with my future classmates and the higher-ups.”
Baker stormed onto the Central Virginia football scene two years ago with a strong finish to his sophomore season. He rushed for nearly 600 yards and 10 touchdowns in just five games as the featured back in Coach Scott Braswell’s offense.
The 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back was projected to improve on those numbers as a junior, but Woodberry Forest was limited to just one varsity game and a scrimmage this past season because of COVID-19. In the limited snaps, Baker showed his dynamic ability, finishing with 406 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
With limited competition and exposure to college coaches, Baker admitted not having a full season made the recruiting process extremely difficult.
“It was very hard to get recruited during this pandemic,” he said. “All players had an extra year of eligibility, which meant one less scholarship for a kid like me. Only having one game was very rough because junior year is normally the most impactful year for recruiting. I am just glad everything worked out for me.”
Despite limited recruiting opportunities last season, college coaches were impressed with what they saw from Baker. He received interest from a number of programs, including Duke, Wake Forest, James Madison, Villanova, Colgate and a number of the Ivy League programs.
“Being a recruited athlete is very stressful because the future is murky and you know what the future has in store,” Baker said. “So to know where I will be at a year from now makes life a bit easier.”
Baker said the opportunity at Army offers something even more challenging than the traditional college experience.
“What separated West Point from the other schools is the fusion of Ivy League-tier education and the leadership skills I will obtain while being there,” he said. “I truly believe West Point will bring out the best in me. West Point has state-of-the-art facilities and I truly believe it’s an underrated program. When I visited, I created some great bonds with the coaching staff and even with some of the players in the locker room. I felt a part of the brotherhood.”
While he plays in more one-back sets in high school, Baker projects well as a slot back in Army coach Jeff Monken’s triple-option system.
"The coaches love my speed and physicality," he said.
Baker had a chance to visit West Point recently, which helped seal the deal for him.
“I love the energy within the team,” Baker said. “Everyone is bought in and moves with a purpose, like you know you would in the Army or military academy. I just felt at home.”
Academically, Baker plans to major in Business Administration and hopefully follow in the footsteps of former Army football player Bill Foley, who has made a name as the chairman of the Black Knights Financial Services , CEO of Fidelity National Fidelity Information Services and lead investor in Black Knight Sports and Entertainment, which owns the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights.
“The leadership skills I will obtain during my time at West Point will give a foundation for the business world,” Baker said. “The alumni network is insane and I hope to get in touch with Bill Foley one day. It would be a dream to work on the executive side of sports.”
Baker also has high aspirations for himself on the gridiron as well.
“It’s an honor to suit up for a school and program like West Point,” Baker said. “It is something I don’t take for granted. Coming from an Army family, this mean a lot.”