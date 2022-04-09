Woodberry Forest rallies from four goals down to top Blue Ridge in double overtime

ST. GEORGE — It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.

The Woodberry Forest lacrosse team showcased that mantra to perfection Saturday afternoon during an 11-10 double overtime victory over Blue Ridge in a showdown of state-ranked teams.

Hunter Rockhill scored a hat trick, including the game-winner with 2:04 left in double-overtime, as the Tigers rallied from a four-goal deficit in the first quarter to snap the Barons’ seven-game winning streak.

“Woodberry lacrosse is all about playing with heart,” said Woodberry Forest midfielder Bryce Reid, who scored a pair of goals in the win. “We might not have the most talented team, but we do know how to face adversity. We always knew we had the game. We had the talent and once we gained momentum, we came out on top.”

Woodberry's chances of victory looked bleak early on as Blue Ridge scored five goals in the opening quarter to build a 5-1 lead. Danton Molotky was the catalyst for the Barons’ offense early on with a hat trick, including a pair of goals in the opening three minutes.

Fort Carden scored off a nice feed from Kayle Ryan and Ace Nichols found the back of the net on a nice spin move in front to help Blue Ridge build the early lead.

Noah Neijna scored the lone Woodberry Forest goal of the first quarter.

Despite the lack of early offensive production, the Tigers didn’t panic.

“We started possessing the ball a lot better,” Rockhill said. “Not as many quick shots, holding possession and [passing] it around a few times. We were getting good shots, and their goalie was seeing it well. Just seeing a few go in really helped our confidence a lot.”

Ben Monroe scored with 7:35 to go in the first half to end a 13-minute goal drought for the Tigers. Two minutes later, Smith Callaghan found the back of the net just after a penalty expired to trim the lead to 5-3 with 5:30 left in the half.

Blue Ridge countered as Evan Foster bounced one past the Woodberry goalkeeper to make it 6-3. After killing off a two-man advantage, Woodberry Forest regained some momentum when Rockridge scored with 19 seconds left in the half to make it a 6-4 game.

The momentum shifted again just before halftime when Nichols scored right before time expired to restore the Barons' three-goal lead, 7-4, at intermission.

Blue Ridge opened the third quarter strong as Carden capitalized on another man-advantage opportunity from the top of the diamond to stretch the lead to 8-4 less than 30 seconds into the quarter.

Woodberry continued to chip away again, scoring the next three goals of the quarter to close the gap to 8-7.

Reid started the rally with hist first goal of the game for the Tigers. Neijna and Callaghan each scored their second goals of the game to trim the lead to 8-7 with 12 minutes left in regulation.

In the fourth, Woodberry tied the game with 10:01 left when Rockhill scored on a sidewinder shot on a delayed penalty call to tie the game at 8-8.

Three minutes later, Blue Ridge regained the lead when Foster took advantage of a man-up opportunity with a goal for a 9-8 advantage with 7:02 remaining.

Monroe countered for Woodberry Forest when he blistered a shot just under the bar of the goal with 5:15 left to knot the game at 9-9.

Not to be outdone, Ryan, the Barons' leading scorer, potted his first marker of the game just 12 seconds later to put Blue Ridge back on top, 10-9.

But Woodberry Forest kept battling.

With 30 seconds left, coach Michael Leahy called timeout to draw up a play to tie the game.

When Reid trotted back out to his position, he noticed Blue Ridge had switched defensive tactics for the final possession.

“I ran on the field and got the ball and saw I had a short-stick on me,” Reid said. “I had a full [long-stick midfielder] on me the whole game so I just decided to take it downhill to see if I could get a quick shot in and tie the game and it just worked out. I hit the bottom corner.”

Reid had an opportunity to win the game in regulation, but Blue Ridge’s Cam Wheelans made a defensive play with his stick to prevent a scoring opportunity and send the game to sudden death overtime.

Both teams had chances in the opening four minutes, but Blue Ridge keeper Brody Burrell and Woodberry Forest netminder Dean Sanders each made two big saves to force another four-minute session.

That set the stage for Rockhill’s game winner. Facing a man-advantage, the junior midfielder took the ball and went to work.

“We like to push transition a lot, if you know our team,” he said. “I got the ball on the wing, that’s kind of my spot. I like to go down that alley, so I saw an opening and took it and it went in.”

