Woodberry Forest QB Ben Locklear accepts preferred walk-on spot with Virginia Tech

Ben Locklear made his first visit to Lane Stadium Oct. 15, 2019 for a junior day visit to watch the Virginia Tech football team take on North Carolina.
The experience of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” and the lore of the Hokies program left a distinct impression on the Woodberry Forest quarterback, who has accepted a preferred-walk-on opportunity with Virginia Tech.
“I’ve always liked Virginia Tech,” Locklear said. “Once I took my visit junior year, I fell in love with the energy and atmosphere.”
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound senior signal-caller has all the physical attributes to play quarterback at the next level. As a sophomore, he threw for 2,350 yards and 21 touchdowns to garner all-Prep League honors for the Tigers.
He put together another 2,000-yard passing season last fall, throwing for 2,150 yards and 12 scores to garner second team VISAA Division I all-state honors.
Following his sophomore year, Locklear had an opportunity to work out for Virginia Tech offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brad Cornelsen and the pointers he shared have helped improve Locklear's game.
Two years later, the senior quarterback is excited about joining Coach Justin Fuente and the Hokies in Blacksburg.
“The coaching staff is amazing and they have a great fan base,” he said. “They also run a pro-style offense, which fits in with the type of player I am.”
Locklear was primed for a third-straight 2,000-yard passing campaign this fall before the season was derailed because of COVID-19. The Tigers, who managed to play one game in the fall against Fork Union, do plan to play games this spring, including the 120th edition of “The Game” against Episcopal.
Locklear said COVID-19 limited some of his opportunities last summer to attend camps and showcase his talents for other college coaches. William & Mary offered a scholarship, but the Woodberry Forest quarterback wanted to challenge himself at college football’s highest level.
“Without camps, visits or even a season, it was rough getting interest,” he said. “I found ways to overcome it through practice film and just reaching out to schools.”
The senior becomes the second local quarterback to recently accept a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Hokies, joining former Western Albemarle signal-caller Carter Shifflett, who was part of the Virginia Tech program this past season.
Locklear couldn’t be more pleased with his decision.
“Virginia Tech is an amazing school and they gave me a great opportunity,” Locklear said. "I had an offer from William & Mary and some other interest, but Virginia Tech is where I wanted to be. I’m definitely relived. It’s nice to get the weight off my shoulders and lock in on getting better.”
In the classroom, Locklear plans to pursue a career in business and specialize in real estate. On the field, the Woodberry Forest standout is ready to work.
“I’ve been working my entire life in the field and in the classroom to continue playing football at whatever level I can reach,” Locklear said. “I’m excited about the opportunity to keep playing at such a high level. I want to earn a scholarship and become a starter.”
Locklear believes Blacksburg is the right spot to achieve his goals.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” he said. “I can’t wait to be there and be a part of the program."