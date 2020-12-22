Woodberry Forest QB Ben Locklear accepts preferred walk-on spot with Virginia Tech

Locklear was primed for a third-straight 2,000-yard passing campaign this fall before the season was derailed because of COVID-19. The Tigers, who managed to play one game in the fall against Fork Union, do plan to play games this spring, including the 120th edition of “The Game” against Episcopal.

Locklear said COVID-19 limited some of his opportunities last summer to attend camps and showcase his talents for other college coaches. William & Mary offered a scholarship, but the Woodberry Forest quarterback wanted to challenge himself at college football’s highest level.

“Without camps, visits or even a season, it was rough getting interest,” he said. “I found ways to overcome it through practice film and just reaching out to schools.”

The senior becomes the second local quarterback to recently accept a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Hokies, joining former Western Albemarle signal-caller Carter Shifflett, who was part of the Virginia Tech program this past season.

Locklear couldn’t be more pleased with his decision.