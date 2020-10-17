Woodberry Forest plans to play fall football, starting next week

The first steps came Friday, when the Tigers hosted Blue Ridge School for a scrimmage. Both teams had taken part in intra-squad scrimmages, but this was the first time both programs strapped on the helmets and shoulder pads against another team this year.

The two teams competed for more than two hours and the results were encouraging.

“I thought both teams did a good job,” Braswell said. “I was pleased with our execution on offense and I thought our defensive line did a great job putting pressure on the Blue Ridge quarterback. The players on both teams were so excited to be back on the field playing against someone in a different colored jersey. We ended up scrimmaging much longer than we had expected, in large part because both teams just wanted to keep playing.”

Braswell admits that his players learned a lot about themselves practicing during a pandemic. Through it all, he said the players remained in good spirits and were eager for a chance to play.