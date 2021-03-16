Woodberry Forest lineman Graham Godwin commits to Christopher Newport

Graham Godwin began his football journey at the age of 14 and quickly found success, playing in a state championship game in his first season.
Four years later, the Woodberry Forest standout will have an opportunity to propel his gridiron dreams even further after committing to Christopher Newport University.
“The opportunity to compete at the next level means everything,” Godwin said. “For a while, I was unsure if I would have the opportunity to do it, but I never lost sight and trusted that if I kept working hard it would pay off and God would help me get where I needed to be, and it happened.”
The road to college success has been anything but normal for Godwin, a 6-foot-6, 305-pound offensive tackle. After beginning his high school career at Village Christian Academy in North Carolina, Godwin transferred to Woodberry Forest for his sophomore season.
In his first year at Woodberry, Godwin suffered a season-ending knee injury. After recovering from the injury, Godwin turned in a solid junior campaign and was named team captain for his senior year before the COVID-19 pandemic limited the Tigers' season to just one game.
Godwin will head to Christopher Newport with less playing experience than most of his new teammates, but is confident that he can reach his full potential with the Captains.
“I’ve only been playing football since high school, so I had to learn on the fly my first couple of years, which is way cool, because in my first year playing football, I started in the state championship game at only 14 years old while at my previous school," Godwin said. "I had no idea what I was doing compared to now. I’ve had constant roadblocks long the way, such as COVID and a season-ending injury my sophomore year, so I’m excited and ready to be in a program that will allow me to see just how good I can really be.”
Godwin believes joining the Captains’ program will be a smooth transition for him.
“There’s a few things that made me choose Christopher Newport. Coming from a school like Woodberry, academics obviously played an important role in my decision,” Godwin said. “CNU has both the academics and athletics I was looking for.”
Another big draw for Godwin was the Captains' coaching staff. CNU coach Art Link played for Steve Spurrier at Florida and was part of the Gators' 1996 national championship team. Assistant coach Landon Mariani was a college quarterback at North Carolina and has learned his craft on the sidelines with the Tar Heels, Coastal Carolina, and Campbell.
“What I liked most about the program is definitely the coaching staff,” Godwin said. “The experience the coaches have there is hard to find in a Division III school. It’s a staff with Division I level coaching and experience, which played a huge role for me.”
Godwin had interest from several programs, including VMI, Fordham, William & Mary, Dartmouth and Old Dominion. He also had offers from Division III programs like Dickinson, LaGrange, and Union College before ultimately finding a home at CNU.
“The coaching staff and the academics separated CNU from the rest of the pack,” Godwin said. “In a short amount of time, the coaching staff really built a good relationship and made CNU feel like home. Another factor was the campus. When I went to visit the school, I was blown away by how nice it was.”
Link and his staff have high hopes for Godwin in their program. He was recruited to play offensive tackle and has the measurables to be a force for the Captains.
“The coaches like my upside with my frame and size,” Godwin said. “They also like how smart and tough I am, which are two traits they value. Right now, the plan is for me to put in the work over the next couple of months and show up ready to help the team in whatever role I can.”
Academically, Godwin plans to major in business and minor in pre-law. His ultimate goal is to go to law school and become a lawyer. The senior lineman is excited for what the future has in store.
“Now that I have committed, I definitely feel a sense of relief,” Godwin said. “I had been worried about where I would go for years and things out of my control like COVID definitely did not help. Committing to CNU took a weight off my family and I’s shoulders, but the work is only getting stated. College football is completely different from high school football and I can’t let the chip on my shoulder fall off.”