Woodberry Forest lineman Graham Godwin commits to Christopher Newport

Godwin had interest from several programs, including VMI, Fordham, William & Mary, Dartmouth and Old Dominion. He also had offers from Division III programs like Dickinson, LaGrange, and Union College before ultimately finding a home at CNU.

“The coaching staff and the academics separated CNU from the rest of the pack,” Godwin said. “In a short amount of time, the coaching staff really built a good relationship and made CNU feel like home. Another factor was the campus. When I went to visit the school, I was blown away by how nice it was.”

Link and his staff have high hopes for Godwin in their program. He was recruited to play offensive tackle and has the measurables to be a force for the Captains.

“The coaches like my upside with my frame and size,” Godwin said. “They also like how smart and tough I am, which are two traits they value. Right now, the plan is for me to put in the work over the next couple of months and show up ready to help the team in whatever role I can.”

Academically, Godwin plans to major in business and minor in pre-law. His ultimate goal is to go to law school and become a lawyer. The senior lineman is excited for what the future has in store.

“Now that I have committed, I definitely feel a sense of relief,” Godwin said. “I had been worried about where I would go for years and things out of my control like COVID definitely did not help. Committing to CNU took a weight off my family and I’s shoulders, but the work is only getting stated. College football is completely different from high school football and I can’t let the chip on my shoulder fall off.”​

