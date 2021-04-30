Woodberry Forest lacrosse team outlasts STAB for fifth straight win

Woodberry Forest regained the momentum just before intermission when Nick Reynolds ripped a shot from the top of the diamond past Saints keeper Jago Gould for a 3-1 lead at halftime.

The momentum carried over into the third quarter when Callaghan scored his second goal of the game on a bouncer from the right side to give the Tigers a 4-1 lead with 7:41 left in the stanza.

Not to be outdone, STAB continued to battle and was rewarded with two goals over a 30-second span. Hurley notched his first tally of the game from the top of the diamond to make it a 4-2 game with 3:31 left. Dax DiMuzio then got free on the backside of the Woodberry defense for an easy marker to make it a 4-3 game with 3:02 remaining in the third.

Woodberry Forest stopped the bleeding a minute later when Ben Monroe scored a terrific weak-side goal with 2:21 left to extend the lead to 5-3. The Tigers tacked on another goal in the waning seconds of the third when Chitwood got loose in front of the goal and tucked one past the keeper for a 6-3 WFS lead with one quarter to play.

Callaghan said that late flurry in the third quarter was indicative of Woodberry's commitment to one another this season.