WOODBERRY FOREST — The state of North Carolina is special to Edward Woltz.

Not only was the Woodberry Forest senior born and raised in the Tar Heel State, he also grew up a fan of the University of North Carolina.

Next year, Woltz will make Chapel Hill home. The Tigers' state champion high jumper has verbally committed to compete in track and field at North Carolina.

“My dad ran track at North Carolina for four years as a triple jumper and my brother is currently a student there,” Woltz said. “It’s relatively close to my hometown of Charlotte and I grew up a Tar Heel fan. It was either that or Georgia, but when I found out I could continue doing a sport I love, the decision became even easier.”

Woltz has been a mainstay in the field events throughout his time at Woodberry Forest. Last season, he won the state championship in the high jump at the VISAA state outdoor meet after clearing 6 feet, 4 inches.

He left his mark early in the indoor track and field season when he cleared the high jump bar at 6 feet, 7 ½ inches to set a new school record at the time. He captured gold at the Virginia Prep League meet and took home runner-up honors to teammate Jaden Ferguson at the VISAA indoor state meet back in February with a personal best of 6-8¼.

“Me and him always push each other to be better and a lot of my success is credited to him,” Woltz said of Ferguson.

Woltz also garnered All-American honors with a third-place effort at the Adidas Indoor Nationals and captured top honors at the St. Christopher’s meet.

Woltz’s journey to Chapel Hill started as a sophomore when he reached out to North Carolina associate head coach Michael Eskind — who coaches athletes that compete in jumps, pole vault and combined events — after clearing 6-4 at several events.

“I think the coaches liked my work ethic,” Voltz said. “I had actually reached out to them and I said I would like to chat. Of course, that wasn’t good enough to be taken seriously, but when I put the work in and reached collegiate level heights and reached out again, they were enthusiastic to get me down there for a visit.”

Recently, Woltz made another visit to North Carolina and met with Eskind and other members of the UNC coaching staff and left very impressed.

“The main thing I noticed was the other athletes on the team,” he said. "The culture of the team was a big part of the reason I wanted to commit there. In a sport like track, where everyone is trying to constantly beat their personal best, having a positive but competitive culture is essential.”

Woltz had interest from numerous programs throughout the recruiting process, including Virginia Tech, Fordham and Navy. However, when Eskind and North Carolina showed interest, he jumped at the opportunity.

“It is a great school and has a lot of resources for student-athletes,” Woltz said. “Also, I am in-state, which helped with tuition costs. I took into account a lot of the sacrifices my family has made, emotionally and financially, to send me to Woodberry Forest. I wanted to make it as easy on them in both aspects — taking advantage of in-state tuition and being closer to home. When I finally made my commitment, I felt relieved that I had a new path and new goals to work toward. I couldn’t have asked for a better outcome and place to continue being a student-athlete.”

Academically, the Woodberry Forest standout plans to major in business and join his brother in the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC.

"After college, I want to be a wealth manager/stock broker,” he said. “The idea of living on my own terms and not having to be on somebody else’s time is really appealing to me. However, I’m open to see where the road takes me.”

In track and field, Woltz's goals are simple.

“I want to add onto the already exceptional culture at UNC,” Woltz said. “I want to be competitive at the national level and build lasting relationships with my teammates.”

He credits Woodberry Forest Coach Curtis Phillips and assistant coach Whitney Lane for their work in preparing him for this opportunity.

“So much work and time was put into getting myself to a collegiate level," Woltz said. "It means even more to show my coaches, especially Woodberry Coach Curtis Phillips and Coach Whitney Lane, that their time and effort invested in me paid off. I couldn’t have done this without either of them. I am so grateful for everything they have done for me.”