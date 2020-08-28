Woodberry Forest guard Noah Adams verbally commits to Shenandoah

"Shenandoah separated itself by making it known to my family and I that I was wanted there and I had a place there," Adams said. “I quickly built a bond with the coaching staff and some of the people that already attended the university.”

Adams was recruited to play either guard position and Walsh believes his game translates well to the college level.

“The plan is to compete for playing time, while also learning from the guards that have been there,” Adams said. “The program and the coaches and everyone associated with the program had a winning mentality and wants to compete every day at a high level. The coaches like my ability to score in the paint and also knock down the 3-pointer,"

In the classroom, Adams has high aspirations for his future. He plans to major in physical therapy and would ultimately like to open his own physical therapy clinic.

On the floor, Adams’ mindset is simple.

“My goal at the next level is to just make an impact,” he said. “Whether that’s by being vocal, scoring or being a defensive stopper. Things like winning Freshman of the Year would be nice, but I would rather help my team out first in whatever way I’m needed.”