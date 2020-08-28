Woodberry Forest guard Noah Adams verbally commits to Shenandoah

Noah Adams plays multiple roles for the Woodberry Forest basketball team.
The rising senior point guard can get to the bucket and finish at the rim or he can astutely set up teammates for open shots. Defensively, Adams welcomes the challenge of getting in passing lanes and making life difficult for his opponents.
That versatility as a two-way player should serve him well in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. Adams verbally committed to play basketball at Shenandoah University earlier this week.
“It’s just a blessing, honestly, no other way to put it,” Adams said.
The 6-foot guard averaged 10 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and a steal per game last season for the Tigers in the always tough Virginia Prep League. That production against highly skilled competition made him a sought-after commodity on the recruiting scene.
He received interest from a number of programs, including Utica, Lynchburg, Roanoke, Lebanon and Dickinson, before finding a home at Shenandoah.
“What made me choose Shenandoah was the atmosphere on my visit,” Adams said. “It felt like home and reminded me so much of Woodberry. Also, there are great opportunities for me to better myself educationally.”
The Woodberry Forest senior formed a strong bond with the Hornets’ coaching staff, especially head coach Adam Walsh, and felt they could bring out the best in him.
"Shenandoah separated itself by making it known to my family and I that I was wanted there and I had a place there," Adams said. “I quickly built a bond with the coaching staff and some of the people that already attended the university.”
Adams was recruited to play either guard position and Walsh believes his game translates well to the college level.
“The plan is to compete for playing time, while also learning from the guards that have been there,” Adams said. “The program and the coaches and everyone associated with the program had a winning mentality and wants to compete every day at a high level. The coaches like my ability to score in the paint and also knock down the 3-pointer,"
In the classroom, Adams has high aspirations for his future. He plans to major in physical therapy and would ultimately like to open his own physical therapy clinic.
On the floor, Adams’ mindset is simple.
“My goal at the next level is to just make an impact,” he said. “Whether that’s by being vocal, scoring or being a defensive stopper. Things like winning Freshman of the Year would be nice, but I would rather help my team out first in whatever way I’m needed.”
Despite COVID-19, Adams has continued to find time to work on his game and improve.
“I’ve just continued to work out twice a day, sometimes three times every day this summer so those numbers can continue to increase,” Adams said. “I know when the season gets here, it will be a nice year.”
With his senior year approaching, Adams hopes to have an opportunity to play one final season with his Woodberry Forest teammates.
“I would say there’s mixed emotions,” he said. “There’s definitely some sense of relief for sure just knowing that my dream I set out since Day 1 of playing basketball has been accomplished. There’ also still some pressure with having to maintain my grades, while also trying to lead my high school team to a better year than the two previous years.”
As for the college commitment, Adams couldn’t be happier.
“It means a lot to me,”” Adams said. “I’ve never been the type of person that worried about [what] Division [I played}, I just always wanted the opportunity to play at the next level and now that I have it, I’m definitely going to make the best of it.”
