Woodberry Forest golfer Benny Haggin ties for medalist honors at VISAA state meet

“I’ve played two tournament rounds and two practice rounds [here] and this was by far my lowest score,” Haggin said. “I hit it pretty straight today, unlike my sophomore year when we were out here, I think I had seven birdies and an eagle and three bogeys, so there was a lot going on, but I was happy to make all those birdies and that eagle.”

Teamwise, Woodberry Forest (286) had two golfers shoot par or better to finish two strokes behind state champion Collegiate (284). The two teams tied for the lead at last week’s Virginia Prep League championship, but the Cougars won the tiebreaker to secure the team title with a score of 292, which at the time was the second lowest score at a VPL tournament.

Will Brown, the team’s No. 6 golfer, posted a 1-under-par 71 to close the gap for the Tigers. Turner Edwards, the team’s No. 2 golfer, posted a round of 73, just ahead of John Tandberg (76), Bennett Perry (77) and Coops Cooper (78).

With two Prep League individual titles and a state tournament co-medalist honor on his resume, Haggin is excited about his future in golf as he makes the leap to play for the Cavaliers.

“It’s crazy,” Haggin said. “I’ve been doing this since I was a freshman and it’s a great way to go out, in my opinion. I’m excited to see what the future holds and ready to get to college and get to work there. It’s a great way to close out my Woodberry career.”

