Woodberry Forest golfer Ben Haggin commits to Virginia

“It stung to not have a season last spring," Haggin said, "but I am excited to see what the future holds.”

This summer, Haggin said his golf game really took off, just in time for the height of the recruiting process. When UVa coach Bowen Sargent extended an offer to join the Cavaliers' program, Haggin jumped at the chance.

“While getting recruited, I think that Coach Sargent saw a lot of raw talent in me,” Haggin said. “I’ve never been formally coached and I grew up playing many other sports. For my entire life, I’ve been playing golf based on raw athleticism. Therefore, once I start getting some formal coaching, I can make the most of my potential.”

Along with a premier education, Haggin said UVa provides all the necessary tools to help his game grow.

“It’s hard to dismiss the world-class facilities that were just constructed at Birdwood,” he said. “From the indoor facility to the new course and short-game area, each player has the opportunity to become the best that they can be.”

The Woodberry Forest product had opportunities to join several major college programs, but none of them quite compared to the Cavaliers.