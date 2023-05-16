Woodberry Forest golf coach Marc Hogan had a feeling his team was going to play well in the VISAA Division I state tournament on Monday at Meadowbrook Country Club in Richmond.

Hogan noticed an increased focus in his players when he met with them prior to the tournament.

"During our team meeting before the round at Meadowbrook, I noticed the team was focused and attentive," Hogan said. "After our strategy session, I had a good feeling about the upcoming day. I said to Joe Nero, my assistant, 'Who are these guys?'

These guys are state champions.

The Tigers put together an impressive showing on Monday, shooting 7-over 291 on Meadowbrook's par 71 course to capture the state championship by six strokes over second-place Collegiate (13-over 297). St. Christopher's (300) was third, followed by Paul VI (301), Trinity Episcopal (308) and Norfolk Academy (316).

The state championship is the Tigers' sixth in program history and their first since 2019.

Mack Edwards led the way for Woodberry Forest, earning co-medalist honors after shooting a 4-under 67. He shared medalist honors with Bishop O'Connell's Logan Reilly. Edwards becomes the sixth Woodberry golfer to win or share the medalist title as the individual champion.

He wasn't the only Tiger to have a stellar day.

Will Brown shot an ever-par 71 to finish sixth and earn all-state honors for the third straight time, while James Doyle finished with a 2-over 73 to give Woodberry Forest three top-10 individual finishers. Doyle became the seventh Woodberry Forest golfer to earn All-State and All-Prep League honors as a freshman.

Graham Roberts and Chris Nabors both carded 80s, while Henry Cardwell finished with an 81 for the Tigers.

Edwards got off to a strong start in his round, birdieing three of his first seven holes. He continued to play well throughout the round and nearly claimed medalist honors all to himself, but lipped out a short birdie putt on the 18th hole and shared medalist honors with Reilly.

Brown was able to bounce back from a double bogey on the ninth hole by birdieing two holes on the back nine to shoot even-par 71 and earn all state honors. After Nabors finished his round of 80, the Tigers had to wait and see if their team score of 291 would hold up.

They had reason to be worried it wouldn't.

Entering Monday's competition, Collegiate has edged Woodberry five times in the past three years at the state and league championships, including a one-stroke victory at the Prep League Tournament earlier this month.

But not this time.

The Cougars finished their round six strokes behind the Tigers, who were able to cap their season of ups and downs with a hard-earned state championship.

Woodberry got off to a slow start this year, but began to find a rhythm and gain confidence as the season went on. The Tigers set a school record for low scoring average (37.15), eclipsing the mark set last year (37.28), and looked poised to win the Prep League Tournament for the first time since 2019, but finished one stroke behind Collegiate for the title.

Being able to bounce back from that disappointment made Monday's state championship even sweeter for the Tigers.

"This win is fantastic and a credit to this group of young men," Hogan said.