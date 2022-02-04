Woodberry Forest gets back on track with road win over Fork Union

FORK UNION — It’s been a week to forget for head coach Greg Dawson and the Woodberry Forest basketball team.

Entering Friday’s matchup with Fork Union, the Tigers had lost four games in a row while dealing with multiple injuries, including potential season-ending setbacks to two starters.

But Woodberry Forest got back on the right track Friday night with an impressive 55-48 road victory over Fork Union.

“It was huge for us,” he said. “We’ve been battling the injury bug. We had another starter twist his ankle on Tuesday and had another guy get hurt on Wednesday, but both of those guys were able to go tonight and that was great, because we needed them out there.”

Woodberry Forest (13-7) wasn’t the lone team in need of a win Friday night. Fork Union (7-4) had dropped two straight, but was unbeaten at home heading into Friday’s matchup and was eager to try and gain some momentum heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

The sense of urgency was on display for both teams early on as they traded the lead several times in the first quarter.

Colin Reynolds scored four points and Jordan Anderson came off the bench to drain a trey to give Fork Union a 10-6 lead with 2:30 left in the opening stanza.

Woodberry Forest, which was ranked 10th in this week’s Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state boys basketball poll, countered with some strong play from its reserves to get back in the game. Justin Gagnon closed the quarter with five straight points to trim the Fork Union lead to 12-11 after one quarter.

Bobby Mabeny opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer to give the Blue Devils a 15-11 lead.

That’s when the Woodberry defense made its mark.

The Tigers forced seven turnovers and held FUMA without a field goal for the remainder of the half. Offensively, five different players scored, including Wallace Hardison’s bucket in the lane that capped an 11-2 run and gave Woodberry Forest a 22-17 halftime lead.

The Tigers came out on fire from beyond the arc in the third quarter. McGuire Neuman, Hardison and Sam Swinson each drilled treys to give Woodberry a 33-21 lead with 4:07 left in the period.

With the outside shots falling, things opened up inside for Woodberry and Reid Seck took advantage. The 6-foot-5 senior post player scored six points in the paint to stretch the Tigers’ lead to 39-23 after three.

“We were playing with poise and playing smart,” Dawson said. “We didn’t do that late in the game very well, but we did that through stretches in the third and early in the fourth quarter to stretch the lead. We’ve got to find ways to do that more over the 32 minutes.”

Fork Union battled back in the fourth quarter. Mason Bligen scored seven points and Anderson added a coast-to-coast layup to pull the Blue Devils within seven, 50-43, with 55 seconds left.

That would be as close as Fork Union would get. Woodberry Forest made several ket free throws in the final minute to secure the victory.

Seck paced Woodberry Forest with 12 points, while Gagnon added 10 points off the bench. Swinson chipped in nine points and Hardison pitched in with eight more to pace a balanced Tigers attack.

Nine different players found the scoresheet for Woodberry in Friday’s win, a stat Dawson was pleased with.

“Some of these guys that really hadn’t been starters for us, I thought Wallace Hardison did a really good job for us,” Dawson said. “Swinton came off the bench and gave us a lift. Seck is our heart and soul. He’s out there on the boards, he’s going to defend and he can score. All those guys contributed tonight and for us to be successful we’re going to need hat from them.”

Mabeny and Reynolds tallied 12 points apiece to lead Fork Union. Bligen added nine points inside and Anderson finished with seven more off the bench.

For Dawson, Friday’s win should give his team momentum heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

“I think it was more for our mental psyche than anything to get a win,” Dawson said. “Getting something in that column was huge for us.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.