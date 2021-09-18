Woodberry Forest falls to Georgetown Prep

WOODBERRY FOREST — With so many new faces on both sides of the ball this fall, Woodberry Forest football coach Scott Braswell knew his team would face some growing pains early in the season.

While the Tigers showed some improvement in Saturday’s home opener against Georgetown Prep, the veteran coach understands there’s still plenty work ahead of his team following a 34-21 loss to the Hoyas.

“I thought we were a much more disciplined offensive team," Braswell said. "We got into a bit of a rhythm, settled down a little better, so that’s encouraging. Defensively, we need to be more physical, shore up some of our coverages and continue to work in those areas.”

Georgetown Prep scored on its first drive when Isaiah West capped an eight-play drive with a 10-yard touchdown run to give Hoyas a 7-0 lead with 8:08 left in the first quarter.

The Hoyas struck again on their second possession thanks to a pair of third and long conversions. QB Carson Whittier found Gregory Lynett on a 31-yard completion, then West followed with a 36-yard run to set up a Bryce Sewell’s 2-yard touchdown run on next play for a 14-0 lead with 3:06 left in quarter.