Woodberry Forest falls to Georgetown Prep

WOODBERRY FOREST — With so many new faces on both sides of the ball this fall, Woodberry Forest football coach Scott Braswell knew his team would face some growing pains early in the season.
While the Tigers showed some improvement in Saturday’s home opener against Georgetown Prep, the veteran coach understands there’s still plenty work ahead of his team following a 34-21 loss to the Hoyas.
“I thought we were a much more disciplined offensive team," Braswell said. "We got into a bit of a rhythm, settled down a little better, so that’s encouraging. Defensively, we need to be more physical, shore up some of our coverages and continue to work in those areas.”
Georgetown Prep scored on its first drive when Isaiah West capped an eight-play drive with a 10-yard touchdown run to give Hoyas a 7-0 lead with 8:08 left in the first quarter.
The Hoyas struck again on their second possession thanks to a pair of third and long conversions. QB Carson Whittier found Gregory Lynett on a 31-yard completion, then West followed with a 36-yard run to set up a Bryce Sewell’s 2-yard touchdown run on next play for a 14-0 lead with 3:06 left in quarter.
Woodberry Forest’s offense found its rhythm on the ground, which resulted in a score. Jaden Ferguson rumbled 34 yards on an end around for a touchdown to pull the Tigers within 14-7 with one second left in the first quarter.
Georgetown Prep struck again on the second play of the second quarter when Whittier bootlegged to his right and hit Lynett on a 67-yard strike to give the Hoyas a 20-7 lead with 11:15 left in the half.
Later in the quarter, Sewell scored his second touchdown of the game, this time an 8-yard run, and the ensuing two-point conversion made it 28-7 with 2:43 left in the first half.
Woodberry gained some momentum just before halftime when QB Lio Anthony rolled to his right and found Hugh Collie for an 11-yard touchdown to trim lead to 28-14 with 20 seconds left in the first half.
The Tigers' defense improved in the second half and kept the Hoyas out of the end zone over the final two quarters. Taylor Steuart converted field goals of 32 and 30 yards to give Georgetown Prep a 34-14 lead with 11:06 left.
Woodberry Forest did finish on a high note when backup quarterback Harley Shuford found Collie on a corner route for a 16-yard touchdown to end the game.
Overall, Braswell believes the future is bright with this team.
“We need to create explosive plays in generate turnovers,” Brazwell said. "The effort is good. They are good boys, we just have to continue coaching them up and put them in positions to be more successful.”