Woodberry Forest defensive lineman Armel Mukam found ideal fit at Notre Dame

WOODBERRY FOREST — As a young hockey player in Quebec, Armel Mukam grew up dreaming of playing college hockey at Notre Dame.

While his original plan to take the ice for the Fighting Irish didn’t work out, Mukam's unique athletic journey will still take him to South Bend. The Woodberry Forest defensive lineman has verbally committed to play football at Notre Dame.

Mukam grew up playing hockey, handball and soccer in Quebec and even participated in a couple of triathlons. As a sophomore, after some convincing from his high school coach in Canada, Mukam joined the football team and played a handful of games at tight end before transferring to Woodberry Forest.

Over the past two years, he moved to the defensive side of the ball and has emerged as one of the premier pass rushers in the country. Last fall, the Montreal native tallied 48 tackles, including 10 for loss, and posted a team-high five sacks to take home Prep League and VISAA Division I all-state honors for the Tigers.

College coaches took notice of Mukam's raw talent and ability and flocked to inquire about him and his interest in their programs. Over the past year, he received scholarships from more than a dozen Division I programs, including California, Stanford, Virginia, Colorado, Duke, Harvard, North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

In June, after an official visit to Palo Alto, he verbally committed to Stanford. Two months later, Mukam decided to change his commitment and join the Fighting Irish.

“Stanford is in California, which is extremely far from home,” Mukam said. “Notre Dame, being an Independent, I won’t have to worry about teams leaving our conference. Also, it allows them to choose who they want to put on their schedule. Overall, Notre Dame was just a better fit for me.”

Mukam is at peace with his decision.

“I mean, it’s Notre Dame. What is there not to like about the program,” Mukam said. “The culture, and especially the mindset of the players and coaches are what really stood out to me.”

The Woodberry Forest senior is expected to compete for playing time up front for Coach Marcus Freeman. He is projected to play as an edge rusher in the Irish’s 3-4 scheme.

“The coaches do have a plan for me,” Mukam said. “They see me as a five-technique, but said that everything depends on how my body will grow when I get there. They don’t want to force my body to do something it’s not capable of.”

Academically, Mukam plans to major in finance. His ultimate goal is to play in the National Football League, but if that doesn’t work out, he would like to own his own international business firm.

“My goal is to get to the NFL,” Mukam said. “I will do anything in my power to make it happen. The good thing about Notre Dame is that it will give me the opportunity and the platform to do so. Being a college athlete is not easy. It just means I have to work harder.”

Playing college football in the Midwest also is beneficial geographically because it will allow Murkam’s family and friends an opportunity to come and see him play in person.

“During the whole recruiting process, all I was looking for was a place where they have top-tier football and education,” he said. “Education was really important to me because I know that football is going to come and end, whether I like it or not, and I need to do something with my life when it’s going to happen. I want to major in finance and Notre Dame’s business school is No. 4 in the country. On top of that, Notre Dame’s football program is extremely prestigious. I’ll be challenged, on and off the field. I grew up with snow and playing hockey, so going to Notre Dame felt like home immediately.”

Woodberry Forest is off to a 2-1 start this season after last week’s come-from-behind victory over Georgetown Prep. Murkam is excited for the rest of the season and his future with the Fighting Irish.

“When I first came to the United States, my goal was to play Division I football, but never have I ever imagined Notre Dame,” he said. “God has been good to me. I’m extremely blessed and do not take anything for granted. This is only the beginning of my journey. Going to Notre Dame is going to be challenging academically, and on the football field, and that’s exactly what I need to become the best version of myself.”