ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Woodberry Forest standout Spencer Legg has spent his freshman season with the College of Charleston, “getting my Ph. D. in college basketball,” he said.

Or at least that’s what Legg said Charleston coach Pat Kelsey has told him repeatedly throughout the campaign.

“And I couldn’t ask for anything better,” Legg said Wednesday morning before the No. 12-seed Cougars’ shoot-around at the Amway Center in advance of their first-round NCAA Tournament matchup with fifth-seeded San Diego State on Thursday.

“For a freshman season to go this well,” Legg said, “and to be this bought into a team and learn this much from Coach Kelsey, I’m really, candidly, lucky to be here.”

Legg will be the first to admit that he hasn’t played much. He’s only appeared 10 games and 17 minutes for Charleston, but he’s said that’s been crucial for him and his development. The 6-foot-6 forward has absorbed what he’s needed to from the veteran roster around him while filling a role on the Cougars’ scout team.

Charleston’s leading scorer and sixth-year guard Dalton Bolon, according to Legg, has helped make the jump from prep level to the college game. Legg spent a season at the IMG Academy in Florida after graduating from Woodberry Forest, where he said Tigers coach Craig Dawson was one of the most impactful coaches he’s had to this point in his career.

Bolon starred for Division II West Liberty for four seasons before joining Charleston ahead of last year.

He was a first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association choice this go-around.

“In the summer we clashed a little bit because we have different personalities,” Legg said, “and he’s so hard and tough, but we’ve really grown to like each other. And I think those older guys with the way they carry themselves and the way they go about their business, they treat it like a 9-to-5 [job] and seeing that and learning that stuff has been big for me as a freshman.”

He said he’s adopted the same attitude since seeing firsthand what it takes to succeed in college — the Cougars’ 31 wins are tied with Houston and Florida Atlantic for the most of any team in the Big Dance — and plans to continue that approach in hopes his responsibilities evolve and on-court time increases in the coming years.

“And what Coach Kelsey has taught us about, having a culture and being really bought in to, ‘No BCD’ which means “No blaming, complaining or defending,” Legg said, “and I’ve never been on a team where they utilize something like that, but I think it makes us who we are. We don’t complain about any of the extra stuff. We don’t get technical. It’s unique, but it’s helped me adjust to college basketball.”

Legg said he’s proud of the decision he made to go to Charleston, and is thrilled to be part of March Madness is his first year with the program.

Of his other options, Legg said, he mostly considered the University of Maine and William & Mary, where his father Jonathan Legg was an offensive lineman. Legg said he comes from more of a football family. His uncle Dave Legg is the director of football operations at the University of Richmond.

“But I’ve always been around sports,” Spencer Legg said, “but my dad has always been a heavyset guy and I think he always thought I’d be an offensive lineman, but he’s happy I’ve become a basketball guy.”

Legg said he’ll have his parents in attendance on Thursday, and that he’s excited for the opportunity the upset-minded Cougars have in front of them.

From his deep dive into San Diego State as a scout-teamer, he said the Aztecs are talented.

“But we’re really locked in,” Legg said, “and we’ve been talking about being the hunter or the hunted, and we want to be the hunter. We’re not coming in acting as a 12-seed. We really don’t care about the seed. We’re coming into win and move on.”