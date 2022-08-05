Woodberry DL Rodney Lora felt strong connection at Virginia

WOODBERRY FOREST — If you have talent, coaches will find you.

That was the prevailing message for Rodney Lora during his college football recruiting journey.

Despite playing just four high school games the past two seasons because of injuries and COVID-19, the Woodberry Forest standout landed numerous offers from Power-5 football programs.

One of those offers came from the University of Virginia. After weighing his options, Lora recently committed to the Cavaliers.

“I never thought that I would be in the position I’m in today,” Lora wrote on his Twitter page last month when announcing his commitment. “Playing during COVID-19 my sophomore year, getting injured for six games my junior season, I thought my recruitment was over, but [Woodberry teammate] Armel [Mukam] told me one day to gamble on myself and now I’m finally accomplishing my dreams.”

The talent and potential was always there for the 6-foot-4, 270-pound lineman. He was a force at the point of attack on both sides of the ball when he was on the field with the Tigers.

He played just one game during his sophomore season because of the pandemic, but shined in Woodberry Forest’s victory over Fork Union Military Academy. Last fall, Lora missed the final six games of the season because of an injury.

“It’s been hard,” Lora said. “There were moments where I wanted to give up on lost hope to make my dreams come true. To be lucky enough to play three games [four total including the COVID season] and to still get recruited at schools like UVa is the best thing to happen to me.”

Despite the lack of live game reps, Lora continued to work in the weight room and participated in a variety of camps last spring that really raised his stock. He had interest from numerous programs, including Michigan, North Carolina, Boston College, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Duke, Syracuse and Old Dominion.

But the rising senior defensive tackle said his heart kept pulling him back to Charlottesville.

“What separates this school form others is the love I received,” Lora said. “People asked me, ‘Why not Michigan?’ or ‘Why not North Carolina?’ and to be fair, the connection wasn’t there like UVa’s.”

Throughout the recruiting process, Lora formed a strong bond with first-year UVa coach Tony Elliott and his staff. His new high school head coach, Jackson Matteo, was a team captain for the Cavaliers as an offensive lineman and was quick to sing the praises of his alma mater.

“[UVa defensive tackles] Coach [Kevin] Downing and [Head Coach Tony] Elliott, and the whole UVa staff are great,” Lora said. “Visiting multiple times, it felt like I already committed, almost like family. I know UVa will build me as an athlete and I can’t wait.”

Lora’s great size and frame should serve him well at the next level. He has great instincts and his ability to shed blockers could help him make an impact sooner rather than later with the Cavaliers.

“The coaches love my flexibility as an athlete,” Lora said. “I can play inside, on the edge and even on the offensive line. What I liked about the program is that they are starting a new chapter and it’s already on another level. [UVa defensive tackle] Olasunkonmi Agunloye and I spoke about the previous staff and he said that so much has changed already and he’s just starting.”

Lora was recruited to play defensive line at the next level and he hopes to make an early impact for the Wahoos.

“My goal is to be the best I can, the soonest I can,” Lora said. “I would like to make it to the [National Football League], but if not, I’ll be following my father with a business major.”

With so many great options to choose from, Lora is confident in the decision to spend his college football career with the Cavaliers.

“It’s definitely a relief,” he said. “It’s hard to get offers, but no one tells you it’s hard to make a decision that can change your life. This decision was hard, yet easy for me. Being afraid of making the choice makes it a lot harder of course, but I’m happy with my choice. This motivates me more because I’m hungry for more. I want the coaches who ignored me when I was just getting my few offers to come knocking at the door and see the big V on the floor mat.”