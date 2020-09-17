With Tony Poljan on the roster, UVa aims to improve tight end production

With fullback Jamari Peacock transferring, the Cavaliers are using Misch in a fullback role at times. He’s expected to provide plenty of value in the running game, even if Poljan projects to be the more dynamic receiving threat. With years left in the program, Misch has time to develop into a potential NFL-caliber player by adding to his receiving skills.

He’s already seen more meaningful practice reps ahead of a fall season.

“Last year, I was kind of just doing basic things, and this year I’ve been able to expand my playing style a little more and been able to do some more things,” Misch said.

Waiting in the wings behind Misch is true freshman Joshua Ralwings. At 6-5 and 260 pounds, Rawlings looks the part of an ACC tight end.

Brumfield wants to see the freshman become more consistent in his effort and production. When Rawlings is locked in, he’s great. When he suffers a lapse in concentration, he slips off.

Look for the freshman to earn increased playing time as his career progresses, though, because Brumfield likes what he sees from Rawlings when the youngster is focused.