With the will, Virginia found a way against Pittsburgh

Even if Virginia’s Kihei Clark thought the likelihood of successfully navigating a four-point deficit with about 10 seconds to go was improbable, he conveyed the opposite message to his teammates.
Clark, the Cavaliers’ senior guard and a preseason All-Atlantic Coast Conference choice who has more experience in a UVa uniform than anyone else on the roster by a wide margin, has that kind of pull.
“Kihei was just getting us together,” senior forward Jayden Gardner, a first-year transfer from East Carolina, said, “and telling us to stay in it and that’s what we did. We willed it out.”
In order to do so, UVa executed three separate under-the-basket in-bounds plays — two on offense and one on defense — to near-perfection to score five points in those final 10 ticks and beat Pittsburgh, 57-56, in its ACC opener on Friday evening at John Paul Jones Arena.
“I mean, down four, it’s kind of tough,” Clark admitted afterward. “It’s two possessions at that point, but run what the coaches say and just try to do the game plan and go through the game. Anything can happen and we’ve seen it. I’ve been through ‘em and that’s just what my mindset was.”
Clark had five assists in the win, but the most important happened under the basket on an in-bound bounce pass to Gardner at the 10-second mark. Gardner caught it cleanly, immediately tried for a layup, converted and drew a foul before sinking the free throw to cut the Panthers’ lead to 56-55.
Then, the Hoos’ defense, which Coach Tony Bennett said he told his team they’d need to win a tightly-contested game like the one Friday, earned them a shot at the victory.
Pitt couldn’t get the ball in when Cavaliers guard Armaan Franklin stretched his arms out and chased to defend William Jeffers, who ran the baseline but couldn’t find the space to pass it as Clark, Gardner and Reece Beekman were draped all over a few of Jeffers’ fellow Panthers trying to get open. A five-second violation was called, providing UVa a last chance to win.
Clark got the ball to Gardner again, but this time he kicked it outside to Taine Murray for an open 3-point try. Murray missed, but Gardner corralled the rebound to set up his game-winning fadeaway jumper with 0.9 seconds to go.
“They hung in there enough and got it done,” Bennett said of the victory that pushed the Cavaliers to 6-3 overall, 1-0 in league action and came just one game after they were on the wrong end of another contest that wasn’t decided until the final seconds. This past Monday, Iowa knocked off the Cavaliers, 75-74, in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on guard Joe Toussaint’s game-winning shot with eight seconds to play.
“We had some trouble,” Bennett said about upending Pitt, “but to win [a close] one I think is important and even with how we did it at the end.”
UVa had chances to put the Panthers away on two separate occasions earlier, but failed to do so which led to the thrilling conclusion. The Cavaliers held a lead as large as 10 in the first half when they went up 30-20, but Pitt scored the final six points of the half. And in the second half, after UVa stretched its advantage to seven, it suffered a scoring drought of more than five minutes until Gardner’s old-fashion three-point play.
“[Pitt] tightened up on that zone and jammed the lane,” Bennett said. “We got a few looks and obviously we didn’t shoot it particularly well.”
Said Clark about still finding a way to win in spite of the scoring woes: “We’ve got to learn how to maybe not try to hang onto the lead as much and try to be assertive. Down the stretch, I thought we tried to hang onto the lead and we were kind of passive. But then, when you’re down four with that amount of time [and win], it’ll help down the stretch for sure when you get into close games.”
Bennett said he simply wants to see his team continue to improve as the season goes on and learn what it can from failures or successes.
“There’s probably going to be a lot of games that could be like that,” he said, “but you’ve got to be good enough to be in them and guys fought.”