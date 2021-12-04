With the will, Virginia found a way against Pittsburgh

UVa had chances to put the Panthers away on two separate occasions earlier, but failed to do so which led to the thrilling conclusion. The Cavaliers held a lead as large as 10 in the first half when they went up 30-20, but Pitt scored the final six points of the half. And in the second half, after UVa stretched its advantage to seven, it suffered a scoring drought of more than five minutes until Gardner’s old-fashion three-point play.

“[Pitt] tightened up on that zone and jammed the lane,” Bennett said. “We got a few looks and obviously we didn’t shoot it particularly well.”

Said Clark about still finding a way to win in spite of the scoring woes: “We’ve got to learn how to maybe not try to hang onto the lead as much and try to be assertive. Down the stretch, I thought we tried to hang onto the lead and we were kind of passive. But then, when you’re down four with that amount of time [and win], it’ll help down the stretch for sure when you get into close games.”

Bennett said he simply wants to see his team continue to improve as the season goes on and learn what it can from failures or successes.

“There’s probably going to be a lot of games that could be like that,” he said, “but you’ve got to be good enough to be in them and guys fought.” ​

