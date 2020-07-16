The Virginia High School League has been crowning state champions in each sport in 1970.
The organization may not be able to do that during the 2020-21 school year as concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic have caused the VHSL to alter its athletic schedule.
With the condensed regular season schedule and limited postseason opportunities presented in the proposals presented to the VHSL Executive Committee on Wednesday, a football coach from Hampton Roads has come up with a “bowl season” concept, much like the one used in college football, to give all teams an opportunity to experience postseason play.
York High football coach Doug Pereira delivered a proposal to VHSL executive director Billy Haun last month outlining a potential opportunity for the postseason to continue.
In case of a shortened season, Pereira’s plan calls for every team to play the same number of games and not have the playoff pool shortened any more for teams that didn’t qualify. After the regular season, every team would play a postseason bowl game against an opponent within the same division.
The system would match up teams with similar records or power rating systems in lieu of the current playoff structure. With 310 high school football teams in Virginia, there would be 155 bowl games.
“Every team would have it’s own version of a playoff championship game,” Pereira said. “It would only take one week to complete. Every team would have a shot to finish with a win.”
Under this model, Pereira said each division could still crown a state champion, with a matchup of the top two teams in each division serving as that championship game.
Prior to 1970, there was no official football playoff system in Virginia. Football champions were voted on by the Associated Pres and the VHSL recognized the top-ranked team as champions. During both World Wars, there were regional and sectional championship in other sports such as baseball and basketball and some where VHSL championships were canceled altogether.
VHSL associate director Tom Dolan reiterated the importance of these events during Wednesday’s executive committee meeting.
“We thought about championship events and we really want a culminating event for teams to give people an experience that might bring out a lot of extra anticipation,” he said.
Haun expounded on the idea during Wednesday’s VHSL Executive Committee special session. He noted that teams could promote the game, sell sponsorships, concessions and tickets. The money raised would be a 50-50 split between the two schools and the VHSL.
“The revenue part was not even in my original thoughts,” Pereira said. “I was simply thinking of the players and getting them max games.”
Locally, several football coaches seem on board with the idea.
“It’s an interesting concept that could possibly work,” Charlottesville football coach Eric Sherry said. “Obviously, all the state holders would need to agree.”
Western Albemarle coach Ed Redmond and Orange County coach Jesse Lohr agreed.
“I believe we should get as many games for as many athletes as possible,” Redmond said. “Participation at that point will be most essential. I would support a proposal hat promotes participation for as many athletes as possible."
Lohr supports any idea that allows kids a chance to play the most amount of games, while not putting anyone at a health risk.
“I believe [the VHSL] will make a decision that will be best for safety and for kids to have a season,” Lohr said. “It’s an interesting idea. I’m sure all ideas are being considered. Having that many games would probably help the VHSL as well.”
William Monroe football coach Jon Rocha supports the decision, but fears it might have a negative effect on the eventual champion.
“It does allow for each team to play for something, but not a ring,” Rocha said. “I understand it would give each team an opportunity to play a team of the same caliber, based on records and end the season with a possible win. It is good in that sense. It does take away the Cinderella stories for teams that could make a run in the postseason. It has its possibilities, but think it would leave an asterisk by the eventual state champion for that year.”
While this scenario is still in the discussion phase, ultimately, Pereira is excited about the potential opportunity to get back on the field at some point this school year.
“It’s certainly weird times we are in,” he said. “But the sports world needs this reset button in my opinion. Hopefully it will allow us to fix a few things.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.