With only limited capacity allowed, could UVa athletes double as fans this fall?

Allowing other athletes would create more natural crowd noise, and at locations like Klöckner Stadium, there’s more than enough space to allow student-athletes and families to attend in a distanced manner. The capacity could still remain well within the 1,000-person limit.

“I think Klöckner is a great venue to be able to host games because it’s very open, there’s a lot of seating, and I think we can be certain that everybody that’s there will be safe, and it’s outdoors as well,” Virginia women's coach Steve Swanson said.

Sumpter says there have been a few discussions within the team about suggesting that student-athletes be allowed to attend games this fall, although nothing is finalized. They hope an exception might come in future days or weeks.

“If that is even a possibility, I think that’s something that we would really like to look into,” Sumpter said. “I think it would not only be good for the team that’s playing and give us spectators and fans and a little bit of camaraderie, I also think it would be really good for the athlete community as a whole and kind of giving people something to do and something to look forward to.”