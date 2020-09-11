With only limited capacity allowed, could UVa athletes double as fans this fall?

College sports thrive largely because of traditions and fanfare.
From football tailgates to loyal supporters cheering on Olympic sports programs, college athletic competitions create unforgettable environments.
A global pandemic changes those traditions.
Instead of 50,000 people packing into Scott Stadium this fall, Virginia will limit attendance to a maximum of 1,000 fans per game. Soccer matches at Klöckner Stadium won’t be as crowded as future seasons, despite both programs being ACC contenders this fall. Currently, athletic department guidelines allow only the family of coaches and players to make up those 1,000 fans permitted at venues.
A few UVa women’s soccer players hope to see future exceptions to allow other student-athletes to attend games.
“One of the things that we’ve actually talked about a little bit, Laurel Ivory and myself, are ways that we could potentially get the student-athlete community at the games just because it is a bubble and everybody is being tested all the time,” fifth-year senior Anna Sumpter said.
The idea makes sense.
With other fall sports student-athletes at UVa testing negative for the virus multiple times per week, allowing some of them at games could help increase the crowd size and allow those athletes to show support for their peers.
Allowing other athletes would create more natural crowd noise, and at locations like Klöckner Stadium, there’s more than enough space to allow student-athletes and families to attend in a distanced manner. The capacity could still remain well within the 1,000-person limit.
“I think Klöckner is a great venue to be able to host games because it’s very open, there’s a lot of seating, and I think we can be certain that everybody that’s there will be safe, and it’s outdoors as well,” Virginia women's coach Steve Swanson said.
Sumpter says there have been a few discussions within the team about suggesting that student-athletes be allowed to attend games this fall, although nothing is finalized. They hope an exception might come in future days or weeks.
“If that is even a possibility, I think that’s something that we would really like to look into,” Sumpter said. “I think it would not only be good for the team that’s playing and give us spectators and fans and a little bit of camaraderie, I also think it would be really good for the athlete community as a whole and kind of giving people something to do and something to look forward to.”
With not every athlete being from Virginia, it’s likely some families won’t attend home UVa games. Given the roster size and space at Klöckner it’s likely most games will fall well below the allotted fan threshold.
Adding student-athletes who recently tested negative for the virus won’t drastically increase crowd size, but it could add more excitement for the student-athletes competing.
“I hope we can get some other, once we hear more, some other athlete attendance because that’s always fun to see your other athlete friends in the stands cheering you on,” fifth-year senior Alissa Gorzak said.
College sporting events figure to look different this fall.
Gone are the massive tailgates spanning throughout town ahead of football games. Soccer matches won’t allow the loyal local fans who make it to games throughout the fall.
It’ll be different, but UVa’s student-athletes are excited for the chance to compete. They’re hopeful their peers might be able to cheer them on soon.
“I think it’ll be kind of interesting how those small number of spectators we have fill up Klockner," Gorzak said, "but I think that it’ll be exciting to play nonetheless.”
