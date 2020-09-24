With no fans, Virginia football players create home-field advantage at Olympic sporting events

Snowden is among the group of Virginia football players to attend the Olympic sporting events, hoping to support his peers during an unusual fall season. With fans not allowed, Snowden and company wanted to ensure their athletic peers opened their seasons with a home-field advantage.

They also wanted something to do.

“We’re all going through the same thing,” senior wide receiver Terrell Jana said. “We all have been here for however long away from everybody else, on Zoom calls for class, on Zoom calls for meetings. We know the impact our presence can have in a game, but also just for us, we’re not doing anything. All we’re doing is football and Zoom right now, so [when] we can go watch some of our friends play a game it’s always fun for us.”

Few activities beat watching live sports, and the football players took advantage of the chance to watch the two games held in Charlottesville this fall.

Men’s basketball players, including Kihei Clark and Sam Hauser were also in attendance at the volleyball match. The athletes sat in the same section of the bleachers as the football players, becoming increasingly noticeable as the match progressed.