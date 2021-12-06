With news of Mendenhall's departure, Virginia's 2022 recruits play the waiting game

They’re still sorting out exactly what Thursday’s news means for their particular futures.

Virginia wide receiver pledge Sean Wilson, from Brooklyn's Canarsie High School, had visions of becoming the next standout wide receiver for the Cavaliers. The 6-foot-5 pass-catcher said he hoped he’d eventually have a role similar to the one Dontayvion Wicks has filled this fall for the Hoos.

And that is still his wish and still could happen, but Wilson — who remains committed and wants to play his college football in Charlottesville — and the rest of the Cavaliers’ 2022 recruiting class are in an anxious stage of waiting following coach Bronco Mendenhall’s decision to step down after the Fenway Bowl later this month.

Tight end commit Karson Gay, of Boyd Buchanan High School in Chattanooga, didn’t want to comment yet other than to say he’s still committed and continues to want to play at UVa.