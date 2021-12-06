With news of Mendenhall's departure, Virginia's 2022 recruits play the waiting game

They’re still sorting out exactly what Thursday’s news means for their particular futures.
Virginia wide receiver pledge Sean Wilson, from Brooklyn's Canarsie High School, had visions of becoming the next standout wide receiver for the Cavaliers. The 6-foot-5 pass-catcher said he hoped he’d eventually have a role similar to the one Dontayvion Wicks has filled this fall for the Hoos.
And that is still his wish and still could happen, but Wilson — who remains committed and wants to play his college football in Charlottesville — and the rest of the Cavaliers’ 2022 recruiting class are in an anxious stage of waiting following coach Bronco Mendenhall’s decision to step down after the Fenway Bowl later this month.
Tight end commit Karson Gay, of Boyd Buchanan High School in Chattanooga, didn’t want to comment yet other than to say he’s still committed and continues to want to play at UVa.
“We were all in shock at first because everyone had their own individual relationship with Coach Mendenhall,” Wilson said of finding out about the coach’s news, “and you become more and more closer to him as you come into the 2022 class. And signing day is right around the corner, so I feel like every one of us was in shock with what it meant for us going forward and we were just worried and overwhelmed at that point.”
Before he committed to UVa, Wilson fielded and considered closely other offers from Pittsburgh and Massachusetts, he said, but ultimately decided on the Cavaliers because of the bond he built with Mendenhall and wide receivers coach Marques Hagans. Wilson said Mendenhall and Hagans kept recruiting him, cared for him and honored their offer to him even after he tore his ACL early in his senior season.
Wilson said he hopes Hagans, a UVa alum in his ninth season as an assistant at the school, stays in place no matter what else happens in the coming weeks with the Cavaliers’ staff.
Some potential candidates for the UVa head-coaching gig include Penn State co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Anthony Poindexter, Marshall coach Charles Huff and Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. Poindexter, like Hagans, is a UVa graduate.
“I feel like my main recruiter was Coach Hagans,” Wilson said, “and I feel like as long as Coach Hagans is still there, I’ll feel at home and feel the same energy and vibe to when I first went down.”
About Hagans, Wilson added: “He has just been a very genuine and true person ever since I met him. We’ve had conversations over the phone and through Zoom, but I don’t know if you can understand a person and their true character until you meet them in person, and I felt like he’s the same person in person as he is through the phone or through Zoom. I just feel real comfortable with him being my coach and my mentor.”
Wilson said he’s heard from Evan Butts, UVa’s offensive recruiting coordinator, since Mendenhall announced his nearing departure.
On Sunday, Mendenhall said some of his football staff would be preparing the current team to play against SMU in the Fenway Bowl and others would split off to handle recruiting responsibilities ahead of next week’s early signing day. He had input in that decision, he said, but ultimately it was athletic director Carla Williams’ call.
“Normally, we would be recruiting right now and wouldn’t even be thinking about designing practice models,” Mendenhall said. “And so, our coaches will be working on all of their individual work, based on the season finishing and self-study and the analysis and all those things that could give us the best chance to be ready to move forward [for the Fenway Bowl].
“At the same time, some of our staff members will be recruiting and others will be in the office preparing.”
As for Wilson, he said: “I’m just hoping Coach Hagans comes back so I could have a good conversation with him and a good understanding of what’s going on.”