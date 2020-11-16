With new COVID-19 attendance restrictions, Central Virginia athletes prepare for a winter of playing in near-empty gyms

In March, Andrew Shifflett and Josh Sime played in front of a near-packed house at Kings Fork High School in Suffolk as the Western Albemarle boys basketball team took on Lakeland in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals.
If high school basketball resumes next month as currently planned, raucous student sections and lively fan bases will not be present at games due to Gov. Ralph Northam’s new COVID-19 restrictions that limit indoor gatherings to 25 people.
Virginia High School League executive director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun announced Monday that in accordance with the Governor’s new restrictions, crowds for high school sporting events would be limited to 25 spectators. The initial plan allowed for 250 individuals at such events.
“We want to make it very clear that the Governor’s order for reduction in public and private gatherings to 25 individuals applies to ‘spectators’ and not participants at those events,” Haun said. “Nothing in the order prevents VHSL member schools from holding contests.”
A reduced number of fans would make for a unique game-night experience in high school gyms this winter.
“I believe we are all expecting and preparing for a high school basketball season that looks very different from any that we have had before,” William Monroe senior guard Hailey Morris said. “These changes are not ideal, but to me, having a season is much more important than worrying about the regulations that are put into place.”
Morris has grown accustomed to playing in front of packed crowds during her career with the Greene Dragons and admits that William Monroe's quaint gym is an ideal setting for games.
“One of my favorite things about high school basketball has always been the environment that we get to play in,” she said. “We have a small home gym at Monroe, so when we get a decent crowd out, there’s always great energy and it definitely impacts the way the game is played for both teams.”
The Western Albemarle boys basketball team had a magical postseason run last season that included a trio of buzzer-beaters and students storming the court to celebrate.
Shifflett was at the center one of those thrilling victories last season, hitting a last-second bucket to beat Northside in the state quarterfinals.
“The buzzer-beaters in the upcoming season may not feel as electric as they did last year,” Shifflett said.
The Warriors' state semifinal game was the last sporting event played by a Central Virginia public school over the past eight months.
Shifflett said that experience is something the team will always remember.
“The atmosphere at the game against Lakeland was everything I hoped for in a state semifinal game,” Shifflett said. “The gym was packed and even though the game was a couple hours away, our fans still managed to make an appearance and support us. Those intense games are what you look forward to as an athlete.”
Sime credits Western Albemarle coach Darren Maynard for preparing his team to adapt to any environment.
“I think as a team, Western is very good at playing under any and all conditions,” he said. “Our last game, being in front of that packed gym at Kings Fork was, I know for me, the highest intensity and energy game I’ve ever played in. A lot of teams feed off their fans' energy and they have good games when the fans are there and bad games when they aren’t. I don’t think Western is one of those teams. We always play our hardest at any capacity gym.”
Zymir Faulkner said having fans is very important to high school students. The Charlottesville senior guard understands the ruling by the VHSL, but believes that games won't have the same energy.
“I really love that they are being very cautious and trying to keep everyone safe but I believe that limiting fans would make games kind of dry in a way," he said. “Like, there wouldn’t be any energy. Players feed off of energy that the crowd gives them.”
Shifflett agreed.
“Basketball is a sport where the crowd can play a pivotal role in giving a boost of energy or changing the momentum of the game,” Shifflett said. “Without fans this year, our team will have to focus more on providing our own energy and being ready to play from the start.”
Local student sections have reputations for making an impact on games.
“At Western Albemarle, we have a dedicated student body that always piles into the bleachers and creates a crazy atmosphere to play in,” Shifflett said. “It’s very unfortunate that we won’t get the memorable moments that come from having a student section. I think the entire feel of Friday night games will be different without spectators. We will still approach the games the same way, but we will have an emphasis on providing the energy ourselves.”
That also will be an emphasis at Albemarle, which regularly welcomes large, loud crowds to its home games.
"Coach [Greg] Maynard really emphasizes bench enthusiasm every game, and I am sure he will continue with those messages, especially this year," Albemarle forward Josh Morse said. "It will be very weird at first, but my team and I fell in love with the sport, not the people watching it. So, either way, we will all be very excited just to be able to play the game."
A lot of high school athletes have spent the summer playing AAU basketball and have become acclimated to games with little or no fans. Faulkner admits that’s helped him prepare for what life could look like next month, when teams finally take the court again.
“It helps us players in a way to make us more locked in and focused,” he said. “When we have fans, we all want to look cute, while trying to be the best player we can be, but with no fans we’re entirely just focused on performing well.”
In addition to the limited fans, basketball players face an adjustment to the way the game will be played in a COVID environment. Jump balls have been eliminated from the start of games and all players, coaches and staff on the bench must wear face coverings and maintain social distancing during contests.
“I think a lot of the new rules and regulations will make this upcoming season very unique to any other,” Sime said. “With little to no fans at games, I know for us at Western, we will be bringing our own energy from the bench that the crowd normally would.”
Communication is the biggest concern.
“The other big rule change of wearing masks while on the bench I think will be easy for me and my teammates, but will create more difficulty for coaches,” Sime said. “I know Coach Maynard is a very vocal coach, as most are. Wearing a mask while he is on the bench would make it much harder to understand what he is saying and trying to tell us.”
Whether it’s limited fans or packed gymnasiums, local players are excited to get back on the floor for an opportunity to play this season.
“As much as we may dislike these rules, we have to understand they have been put in place in an attempt to make our high school basketball season happen," Morris said. "I’m extremely grateful just for the opportunity to have my senior season during this time, no matter the new rules and regulations.”
