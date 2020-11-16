With new COVID-19 attendance restrictions, Central Virginia athletes prepare for a winter of playing in near-empty gyms

Local student sections have reputations for making an impact on games.

“At Western Albemarle, we have a dedicated student body that always piles into the bleachers and creates a crazy atmosphere to play in,” Shifflett said. “It’s very unfortunate that we won’t get the memorable moments that come from having a student section. I think the entire feel of Friday night games will be different without spectators. We will still approach the games the same way, but we will have an emphasis on providing the energy ourselves.”

That also will be an emphasis at Albemarle, which regularly welcomes large, loud crowds to its home games.

"Coach [Greg] Maynard really emphasizes bench enthusiasm every game, and I am sure he will continue with those messages, especially this year," Albemarle forward Josh Morse said. "It will be very weird at first, but my team and I fell in love with the sport, not the people watching it. So, either way, we will all be very excited just to be able to play the game."

A lot of high school athletes have spent the summer playing AAU basketball and have become acclimated to games with little or no fans. Faulkner admits that’s helped him prepare for what life could look like next month, when teams finally take the court again.