With most of his receivers back, Armstrong confident Virginia's passing game can be even better in 2022

Some of the first people Brennan Armstrong told regarding his choice to play out a fifth season with Virginia instead of declaring early for the NFL Draft were the wide receivers he connected with for so many yards this past fall.

“I told them earlier because I felt like it was my obligation,” Armstrong said Thursday, “to give them the opportunity. We’re super close and they needed to know to decide what’s best for them, so I laid that stone for them so they knew, ‘Hey, their quarterback is coming back.’”

Armstrong announced his decision publicly last week on social media.

He said through UVa’s coaching change, which brought former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott to Charlottesville to become the Cavaliers’ big whistle and to replace former coach Bronco Mendenhall, Armstrong had regular conversations with top targets Keytaon Thompson, Billy Kemp IV, Dontayvion Wicks and Lavel Davis Jr. about what they’d do. Like Armstrong, Thompson and Kemp IV could’ve opted for a crack at the pros.

And this past season as Armstrong seemingly set one school record after the next while rising into the single-season chart topper for passing (4,449 yards), passing touchdowns (31) and completions (326), Wicks, Thompson and Kemp IV were on the other end of many of his throws. Wicks set UVa’s single-season receiving record and was an All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team choice for his 1,203 yards and nine touchdowns. Thompson caught 78 passes for 990 yards and Kemp IV tallied 74 receptions and got in the end zone six times.

Armstrong wanted to work with those who he has connections with again as the team faces a different challenge of learning a new offense this offseason under Elliott and first-year OC Des Kitchings.

“I think we can take it further,” Armstrong said of the success he had with his trusted pass-catchers, “and hopefully it makes it quicker with developing our offense now. Hopefully that chemistry will really speed us up to be productive with our new offense.”

So far, Armstrong said his interactions with Elliott and Kitchings have been smooth and that the three have gone back and forth about what the Hoos will look like on offense this fall. The left-handed signal caller said he believes what his new coaches want to do could help him improve his draft status before 2023.

He said he would’ve left UVa for this April’s NFL Draft had he received a first- or second-round grade from the league last month, but he didn’t, so returning to school was in his best interest.

“You hear a lot about those quarterbacks who get brought into the meeting room and they get asked quickly about what’s going on,” Armstrong said regarding what he wants to improve to better his NFL Draft stock. “And I know coverages, but I think the ability to spit it out quickly and consistently, and I want the shock factor of, ‘Wow. This guy actually knows the game of football.’ So, that’ll help me in the next step.

“And, the run checks with the offense and checking different things. Those will come with it and that’s something I need to develop and learn and that’s another thing I’m going to need to be great for me going to the NFL. I need to experience it and there’s a bunch of new things and I’ve told Coach Kitchings what I want to develop and we’re all looking forward to doing that and getting better that way.”

Kitchings and Armstrong have met often, according to the quarterback, since Kitchings arrived at UVa after departing his most recent job as the running backs coach for the Atlanta Falcons. Kitchings has extensive experience in the ACC from his eight-year run as an offensive assistant at N.C. State, but Armstrong said he likes that Kitchings has NFL experience, too, and has seen up close what it takes for a quarterback to be successful at that level.

“We’re going to be like glue,” Armstrong said. “He’s going to be up in the box calling plays and I’m going to be down on the field and we’ve already developed a relationship. We’ve gone out and gotten some food. We’re talking a lot and trying to become really close and develop chemistry right now with us with how we think of football and just him play-calling and me playing. We’re going to have to be on the same page and we’ve done a great job of that so far.”

Armstrong said he’s thrilled with the choice he made to stay put, and he sought the advice of others outside the current team like his family and former UVa quarterback Matt Schaub, a two-time Pro Bowler who had a 17-year NFL career after he decided to return to the Cavaliers for his senior season.

“What do they say? ‘Everything happens for a reason’” Armstrong said, “and so that’s what I truly believe. So, I’m back for another year and I get to be with some of the best receivers in the conference, best receivers in the country. It’s going to be a great year and I’m super excited about it.”

He said Elliott, who knew of Armstrong’s decision before the quarterback made it public on social media last week, was elated when it was official.

“Once I posted it, Coach Elliott texted me that he appreciated me for believing in him and that he’s super excited,” Armstrong said.

