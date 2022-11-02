With more experience, Virginia men's basketball team in a better place defensively to start this season

A year ago, the Virginia men's basketball team got off to a rocky start to the season, working to assimilate new players into the program’s Pack Line defense. The struggles were clear early on, after the Cavaliers gave up 66 points to Navy in a season-opening loss, 67 in a road loss at Houston and 75 in a home loss to Iowa.

This year, with its top six players back from last year’s team, UVa believes it will start the season in a much better place on that end of the floor.

“Compared to last season, I think I like where we are now defensively,” said junior center Kadin Shedrick. “Last season, we started Jayden [Gardner] and Armaan [Franklin]. They hadn’t been in the system before. It was my first year really playing significant minutes every night. I think where we’re at defensively now is definitely better than where we were at last year.”

Returning guards Franklin, Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman give Virginia an imposing perimeter defense. Beekman finished second in ACC defensive player of the year voting last season, behind Duke shot-blocker Mark Williams, and said he’s worked hard in the offseason to improve his off-ball defense.

Shedrick and Gardner, along with Francisco Caffaro and Ohio transfer Ben Vander Plas, give the team size and depth in the frontcourt. Shedrick has improved his strength and worked with graduate assistant Isaiah Wilkins on becoming a “defensive anchor” at the back end of the Pack Line.

With the exception of Vander Plas, all have at least one season under their belt in the Virginia system.

A summer tour in Italy, with four games against international competition, plus preseason scrimmages against Connecticut and Maryland, have shown a defense that looks more like the stout unit UVa is used to relying on.

Last season, despite its struggles, Virginia still led the ACC in scoring defense, allowing 60.1 points per game as it went 21-14 and reached the quarterfinals of the NIT. It ranked third in field goal percentage defense (42.5%) and third in blocked shots (4.3 per game). But, as coach Tony Bennett noted Wednesday during the team’s annual preseason media day, UVa slipped in defensive points per possession. It ranked 59th nationally allowing 96.4 points for every 100 possessions according to the basketball analytics website Kenpom.com.

“If you look at our numbers the last three years, they’ve dropped a little bit defensively,” said Bennett. “We’ve been OK.”

Gardner and Franklin became more and more comfortable in the system as last year went on, and anticipate similar growth this year.

“I think my progression over the year has been really good, second year learning the system,” said Gardner, UVa’s leading scorer last season. “Last year, to be on the court as much as I was, and this year, playing in Italy and playing these scrimmages, it’s just gotten a lot better.”

The addition of the 6-foot-8 Vander Plas will Virginia added size to matchup with some of the ACC’s bigger teams. A three-year starter at Ohio, Vander Plas — whose father was a college teammate of Bennett’s — said he’s gotten a higher comfort level in the defense.

“A lot higher than I was at the start,” he said. “It’s been a learning experience.”

Vander Plas isn’t the only new face who could see time for the Cavaliers this season. Bennett’s four-man recruiting class — Leon Bond III, Ryan Dunn, Isaac McNeely and Isaac Traudt — may find their playing time determined by how well they’ve adjusted to both the Pack Line scheme and the intensity of playing college defense.

“I’m excited about this group and what they’ll become,” said Bennett.

For his part, Bennett gave his standard preseason answer about the defense, while agreeing the pieces are certainly in place to be successful, starting with Monday night’s opener against North Carolina Central.

“You hope just guys who are in our program have a little more know-how and hopefully the depth you have helps you play a little harder, but still a work in progress, as it always is,” he said. “But we’re playing hard and I’ve liked that. We’ll find out soon enough, for sure.”